With Kevin Knox and the New York Knicks having the day off in Las Vegas, the mantle of standout ex-Cat in the desert fell to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the crafty guard delivered in another excellent outing.

The Toronto Raptors held Marquis Teague out of their loss to Oklahoma City.

Check out the recap of SGA and other former Kentucky player's ups and downs from the fourth day of the NBA Summer League below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The former Kentucky point guard continued his torrid offensive output for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Houston Rockets. The Canadian had his best shooting night of the summer league, hitting 12-of-21 shots, and scoring 25 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

After settling for 3's in prior games, SGA went back to his bread and butter, attack the rim and torching the area around the pain. He is certainly not on the level of Chris Paul, but his length and scoring ability give the Clippers a lead guard to build around over the next several campaigns.

Hamidou Diallo

After a high-flying, breakout performance, Diallo came back down to Earth with a six-point, two rebound, and one steal outing in 19 minutes off the bench for Oklahoma City. Diallo sank a pair of field goals and foul shots.

His struggle with consistency at UK seems to have followed the native New Yorker to the pro game, leaving his destination, the Thunder bench or the G League, up in the air.

Isaiah Briscoe

The Orlando Magic chose to give Briscoe limited minutes against the Phoenix Suns. He did not attempt a shot in three minutes of play and rebounded the ball twice.

Dakari Johnson

Against the Toronto Raptors, Johnson recorded his third consecutive game in double figures with ten points. He went 3-of-6 from the floor and converted 4-of-7 attempts at the charity stripe. Johnson also swatted three shot and collected a handful of rebounds.

Alex Poythress

Poythress got a start and 18 minutes of action in the Indiana Pacers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored seven points and had four rebounds.

Aaron Harrison

The Washington Wizards relegated Harrison to the bench against Philadelphia, and in turn, he scored a disappointing four points, but Harrison did collect three rebounds.

Derek Willis

The pride of Mount Washington played a trio of minutes off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans. Willis did not score or attempt a shot but did dish out an assist.