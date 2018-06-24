Here's the conversation in full to help readers get to know the Wildcats' newest commitment.

Cats Illustrated spoke with Louisville (Ky.) Butler wide receiver Demontae Crumes just after he verbally committed to Kentucky, and the conversation spanned football, recruiting and life.

Cats Illustrated: Is it true that you've committed to Kentucky?

Demontae Crumes: Yes, that's right.

CI: How does it feel to have that decision made?

Crumes: Man, I felt great. I felt like that's the place where I need to be.

CI: How did it happen today? How did you let the coaches know?

Crumes: First I was texting with coach Vince Marrow and I was telling him, 'The time's coming and I want to go with you guys.' So I called him and that's when I ended up calling Coach (Mark) Stoops, too, and I told him over the phone.

CI: How did the coaches react when you told them?

Crumes: (Laughing) They were excited. Especially Coach Marrow.

CI: He took over recruiting in Louisville a few months ago. What kind of impact did he make with you and what kind of a job has he done recruiting so far there?

Crumes: He did great. Coach Stoops did great. One of the best was receivers coach Michael Smith.

CI: Why did you feel like Kentucky was the right fit?

Crumes: I was looking at all the schools recruiting me and what the position looks like, just seeing how it is at each place. Kentucky has skilled receivers but they haven't had dominant receivers, so I feel like there's a good opportunity to be a starter there.

CI: You grew up a Kentucky fan right?

Crumes: That's right.

CI: So you've been back and forth in the state's rivalry already. Kentucky fan, Louisville commit, now Kentucky commit. How's that been?

Crumes: It was just the timing actually. So when Louisville offered me I was sure that's where I wanted to go. Me and Coach Galloway had a good bond. It was close to home. But then I felt maybe I was rushed into this. I thought, 'Maybe I'm not ready.' And when I backed off I decided Kentucky was my best option.

CI: How solid would you say you are with Kentucky?

Crumes: Oh I'm 100-percent.

CI: Kentucky's recruiting a few other guys from your city, like J.J. Weaver and Jared Casey. How close are you with those guys?

Crumes: Me and J.J., we're close. That's one of my dogs. Me and Jared, we're cool but we don't talk as much as me and J.J. would.

CI: What does Kentucky like about you as a receiver?

Crumes: They like my speed and how I go up for the ball. I have good body control and everything else.

CI: How many times have you visited Kentucky?

Crumes: I've visited Kentucky like four or five times and I plan on taking my official there at the end of July.

CI: How long have you been playing football?

Crumes: I've been playing football a really long time. My uncles had a little league team and before I could even play I would go practice with them.

CI: Have you always been a receiver?

Crumes: I actually started off as a quarterback and didn't switch to receiver until (eighth grade). We realized we couldn't just keep running the ball. So I transitioned and that gave us an advantage.

CI: Did you visit any places other than Louisville and Kentucky?

Crumes: Actually, no, those were the only places I went. Kentucky already had everything set out for me. It was hard going somewhere farther than that for me. Either my parents couldn't do it because of jobs or I would have to watch my sister.

CI: So was it important to find a place where you could be close to family?

Crumes: Yes.

CI: Besides football, what's something you enjoy or a hobby that people might not know you enjoy?

Crumes: I'm a Call of Duty type of guy. I'm a gamer. I like playing Fortnite. I'm not really all that talkative.

CI: Is there one person you would say has helped you the most in your development as a football player?

Crumes: I would say Aaron Nance (his offensive coordinator) and the funny thing about it is he actually went to Louisville and he graduated from Louisville but he's a really nice guy and he changed my whole life. My freshman year I was kind of making some mistakes and he put me on the right track.