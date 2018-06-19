Cats Illustrated spoke with the three-star prospect following his choice, and he shed some light on recruiting, the kind of player he is and more.

Cats Illustrated: How does it feel to have your decision made?

Tra Wilkins: Man, good really. You know, there's going to be the hate with it too but I'm just feeling good.

CI: What about the hate? What have you been hearing from people?

Wilkins: It's like that because I'm from Georgia and everybody wanted me to go to Georgia. My cousin Mecole Hardman plays for Georgia and my family tries to compare me to him. But I just wanted to go somewhere for myself and I like Kentucky a lot so it was the right thing for me.

CI: Why did you decide Kentucky was right for you?

Wilkins: I liked it as a school. Coach (Mark) Stoops is real cool. Coach (Matt) House is cool. They keep it real with you. The thing that really opened my eyes was after the whole (official) visit Coach House told me they're going to give me number seven.

CI: Why is that number important to you?

Wilkins: That's my mom's favorite number. My mom played kickball, basketball coming up, and had the number seven all the time. So that means a lot to her.

CI: What was it like getting to know Coach House and what kind of role did he play in your decision?

Wilkins: Really over the whole visit me and Coach House got to know each other. I got to know his family and he got to know mine. I felt like I could trust him a little more. He said he's going to be there for a while. I asked him how long he was going to be there. Everything's really good. I got no regrets.

CI: What exactly did he say about how long he's going to be at Kentucky?

Wilkins: He said Coach Stoops just signed a new contract.

CI: Do you know what the depth chart looks like or what kind of playing time forecast you could be looking at?

Wilkins: I'm going to be the only Mike linebacker they take. You know, Mike or Will. He said I could really play anywhere though.

CI: How big are you now?

Wilkins: 6'2, 211.

CI: Going back over your football history, when did you start playing and have you always been a linebacker?

Wilkins: I've been playing all my life. I played linebacker my ninth grade year. In 10th grade I played defensive end and in 11th grade I was back at linebacker. Now I'm just sticking with linebacker. I've been playing football and basketball.

CI: Do you know what your stats were like last year?

Wilkins: I had like 80 tackles, two touchdowns on defense, three forced fumbles, an interception, a safety and seven or eight sacks.

CI: You know Kentucky has recruited your high school in the past. Were you aware of that or do you know anything about some of the guys that have come through?

Wilkins: My cousin played linebacker for Kentucky. Sam Maxwell. When I was young and growing up he came to one of my rec games. I haven't talked to him in a while but when I was growing up, he was in college. He used to come around town and he would be around family then.

CI: Who would you say has been the most important person in terms of helping in your development as a football player?

Wilkins: Really, I have to say myself. I ain't even going to put up. A coach can help you but you've got to want it for yourself.

CI: What does Kentucky like about you as a linebacker?

Wilkins: My speed, athleticism, my physicality and, shoot, they just like me all around.

CI: Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of football?

Wilkins: I like fishing. I like hooping. I like Fortnite.

CI: You took your official visit to Kentucky recently. How many times have you been there and what was that trip like?

Wilkins: I've been to Kentucky twice but Lexington once. I was really around all the people that I'm going to be around when I get up there. On my visit, the way I chose a school, I thought about if I would choose it if I didn't play football.

CI: Is there a player you try to model your game after?

Wilkins: Khalil Mack physicality but speed wise and sideline to sideline I like Roquan (Smith).