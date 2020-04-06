News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 14:01:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Getting to know Matt Haarms

Matt Haarms
Matt Haarms (https://sports.yahoo.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Monday is usually a busy news day, and this one was no exception. In somewhat of a surprise move, Matt Haarms announced the he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Purdue. The 7-f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}