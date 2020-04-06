Getting to know Matt Haarms
Monday is usually a busy news day, and this one was no exception. In somewhat of a surprise move, Matt Haarms announced the he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Purdue. The 7-f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news