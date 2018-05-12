Here we're less interested in the same old questions that dominated the last year of recruiting leading up to each player's signing, and more interested in getting to know the players beyond the game a little more.

With so many Class of 2018 recruits set to arrive at UK for enrollment early next month Cats Illustrated is touching base with as many as possible for a new series.

Recruiting Bio: Alexander was one of Kentucky's first Class of 2018 commitments, pledging to the Wildcats at the same time as teammate and defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins and remaining solid throughout the course of his recruitment. He visited Lexington the summer before his senior season and developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff, never wavering in his choice. He was part of a stacked Chaminade Madonna team that started slow in the 2018 season, but finished on a remarkable run to a state championship.

Cats Illustrated: What was the most memorable moment of your high school career or something that you'll hold onto from your time there?

Marvin Alexander: In my junior season I had a great catch that I made against a good team that we played against but, really, I'd say winning the championship my senior season ... Nothing can top that. That was probably the best thing I'll take from it.

CI: You guys had a slow start to the season, didn't you? Then you got really hot and went on a run. What happened?

MA: At first we went through a little phase where we had to regroup. We had a lot of firepower on offense and we didn't really know how to use it. It was hard to get everybody the ball so we had to learn how to use everybody how we should. We regrouped after the third game of the season and made it work. Everybody learned their roles.

CI: There was Xavier Williams (Alabama), Akeem Hayes (Kentucky) and yourself at receiver, so almost like a college program's talent. How hard was it to sacrifice and maybe not get the ball as much with that much talent on the field, or did it help create more opportunities for you?

MA: We also had Shaun Shivers (Auburn) in the backfield so really we all wanted the ball in our hands, but we knew what it took to win a championship. Nobody could get the ball in their hands as much as they wanted so we talked to each other one-on-one. Everybody had a conversation. Everybody had to make a sacrifice and nobody had a problem with it.

CI: Is there a player you try to model your game after, either at the college or NFL level?

MA: The two receivers I try to model my game after are A.J. Green and Michael Thomas for the Saints. First, A.J. Green, I've been liking him since he was at Georgia. He's got real good hand-eye coordination and body control so when he's on the sideline he makes some crazy catches. Michael Thomas, I like his work ethic. When you see he's on the field you can tell how hard he's working and going on every single play and that tells you what you've got to do.

CI: Is there any one person or a couple of people who helped you more than anybody else in your development as a football player over the years?

MA: Really, my parents. They really told me certain stuff that I needed to learn, not just football but with life. That I have to work hard. There were a lot of other people like my trainers but my parents, they showed me stuff I have to do that corresponds to football and life.

CI: Looking back, what was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

MA: I can say it was getting recruited by Kentucky. When they first recruited me I wasn't really feeling it too much. At the time I didn't really know where I wanted to go. I wasn't too high on any school. So at first when Kentucky was recruiting me it was like, OK, but towards the middle of my recruiting process they showed me something that other schools didn't really show me. Their interest level was real, real high and everybody from there sounded real genuine. I didn't really get that vibe with anybody else.

CI: You've been really close with Kevin Beard, who was the receivers coach at Tennessee, right?

MA: Real close, actually. He's at Toledo now. Actually, I knew him since I was in eighth grade. He started training me in eighth grade but it had to stop once he got a job at Miami. I didn't start playing receiver 'til my eighth grade year. I was new at the position.

CI: There was a time when you were committed to Kentucky but you visited Tennessee around the same time you were in Lexington, and it maybe seemed like, with Kevin Beard there, maybe they were a school to worry about. Did you ever think about them like that?

MA: Oh yeah, it was something I thought about of course. But I was just playing it by ear. I didn't want to take a favorite or go somewhere just because he coached there.

CI: What was the craziest thing a coach ever said to you in the recruiting process?

MA: Yeah, actually when I think about it, there was a time probably a little bit after I committed (laughing). He asked what I was doing and stuff, and I told him I was chilling. He asked, like, could he come with me and chill and stuff. I was just like, 'No, coach, you're tripping.' But I forgive easy and we continued to tell. I was just shaking my head a little bit (laughing).

CI: If you weren't a football player what would you be trying to do with your life right now and down the road?

MA: Really, I would stay on the football path and probably open up my own business, maybe be a personal trainer or even a coach. I could be a receivers coach. I'm really interested in that. I just want to teach everybody the game.

CI: What number will you wear at Kentucky and is there any significance to it?

MA: I want to wear number four. That's the number I've had my whole life. I think it's got something to do with special teams. I talked to the coaches about it and they said they'll see what they can do.

CI: What's the biggest thing you need to work on in your game to make an early impact at Kentucky?

MA: To be honest with you, I'm good at a lot of stuff, but what I can work on most is probably my route running since I'm a bigger receiver. Sometimes that makes it harder to run routes.

CI: Lamar Thomas was going to be your position coach but now it's going to be Michael Smith. How has that transition been like for you and what's he been like so far?

MA: I talked to him when I went to the spring game, the last time I was up there. I talked to him and we had a long conversation. I really feel like they're kind of the same person because I can relate to both of them. When we talked I really felt like it would be a great relationship. It's good. I can talk to both coaches the same way.

CI: Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of football, or is there anything you enjoy doing apart from the game?

MA: I love card games. Spades, uno. Anything like that, I love playing.