Before freshman tight end Keaton Upshaw arrived at Kentucky to enroll just days ago, he spoke with Cats Illustrated about his high school experience, football history and more.

Cats Illustrated: What would you say was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

Keaton Upshaw: Just mainly playing with my brothers that I grew up with. I'll miss playing with them. I grew up with those guys and moving on to the next level, that's the thing I'll most look back at.



CI: Is there one player you try to model your game after more than anybody else?

KU: Mainly Trevor Kelsey. I feel like we've got a lot of similarities so I model a lot of my game after him. We do a lot of similar things on the field.

CI: Who is the one person who has helped you in your development as a football player more than anybody else?

KU: Yeah, that's my trainer, Jeff Williams. He's been there since Day 1. I've been training with him since the eighth grade, right from the beginning. He's an inspirational guy. He loves the game of football and he wants me to be great. He used to play football in college.

CI: What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

KU: Just visiting all the different colleges and see what it's really like at different places, seeing all the different facilities throughout the process.

CI: Where all did you visit?

KU: I went to a lot of places. Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt, Auburn, Cincinnati ...

CI: Was there one school that made this a really hard decision? A school that you would call a runner-up, that put you on the fence?

KU: It was a real hard decision. It was probably Cincinnati or Auburn that had me a little iffy, like, 'Oh, I can't believe I just did that.' But it was the right decision.

CI: What did you do or who did you talk to when you needed to ease your mind about your choice?

KU: I just prayed every night and talked to my parents about it.

CI: What was the craziest thing a college coach ever said to you during the recruiting process?

KU: No, I never had a moment like that. Once I committed I let all the coaches know and they wished me the best. They just said they can't wait to talk to me in the future but that's about it.

CI: What was it that surprised you the most about the recruiting process?

KU: Just really trying to pick a school with all the love that's being showed to you. All the differences and having to find the best one.

CI: What was the biggest reason you picked Kentucky?

KU: I just feel like Kentucky's got a great coaching staff. We've got great fans and then, for me, I want to get better as a person on and off the field with great teammates around me. I trust the coaches to get me to the NFL.

CI: If you weren't a football player what do you think you would be working towards as your first career goal?

KU: I haven't thought about it much but my second goal, I guess, would be some type of construction. I just like that. Management maybe. I want to get a good paying job after football.

CI: What do you plan to major in?

KU: Community and leadership development.

CI: What number do you plan to wear at Kentucky?

KU: I don't really care what number I wear. I haven't decided yet. It's whatever.

CI: What would you say the biggest thing you need to work on to reach your goals as a football player?

KU: I think everything's good, I've just got to work more on getting down in my stance and blocking more. I was mainly (spread) out. Nine times out of 10 I was on the outside. I feel like I need to get stronger because there are some big players in the SEC.

CI: What are your goals for your freshman season at Kentucky?

KU: My goal is really to come in and make an impact. Play and learn. Build myself up.

CI: Do you have any hobbies or talents outside of football, any passions that you enjoy pursuing when you aren't playing or working out?

KU: I like to have fun. I like bowling, doing anything like that. Fishing, golf. Anything. If I'm not working out with the team or working out. I put a lot into the weight room.

CI: What player from the 2018 class did you get the closest with?

KU: Brenden (Bates) is the closest I've been with so far.