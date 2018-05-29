Cats Illustrated spoke with Zito one more time to get more information about one of Kentucky's two incoming running backs from the 2018 class.

Zito has watched Rodriguez work and develop as a football player. He's watched his impressive improvement in the classroom. And now he's watching him get his mind right before he arrives at Kentucky. That happens in less than two weeks.

Cats Illustrated: Do you know when Chris is planning to get up there at Kentucky to enroll?

Jared Zito: Ithink I remember the date as June 10th but I don't know that for sure.



CI: Did he finish up in good academic standing and take care of everything to be good to go?

Zito: He's good. He finished really, really strong this year, actually the last two years he's done really well academically so he's good to go.

CI: How much contact have you continued to have with Kentucky's coaches or what has the staff been like since Signing Day and recruiting ended?

Zito: Oh absolutely, well, with Chris I've got him in weight training every day so I've seen him every day all the way to the last day of school and Coach (Matt) House and I have stayed in touch. He'll check in periodically just to see how Chris is doing, of course with recruiting and those kinds of things as well. Chris is set. He's working hard. He's ready to go. I mean, I think he's a little, like any kid, a little nervous. It's a whole different world but I told him before, he's young.

He's only supposed to technically be a senior next year. He actually skipped the third grade so really technically he's only supposed to be a rising senior. So he's a little bit, as any kid certainly that age, a little nervous about the whole deal. But I've told him he's learned how to work in the classroom. That'll help him.

CI: Benny Snell is the undisputed No. 1 running back at Kentucky but there's still a competition for second-string carries and playing time behind him. What's Chris thinking in terms of expectations for himself in Year 1 and have the coaches told him what their goals are for him in 2018?

Zito: The great thing about Chris ... Some of these kids, they have great high school careers and everyone's told them how good they are and sometimes they listen a little too much. Chris is not one of those guys. Matter of fact, Chris is one of the more humble players I've been around, especially for the talent that he is. It's refreshing. He's a guy that, I think it's going to be a good situation to go in behind Benny Snell and compete with those other guys on campus. Those guys wouldn't be there either if they weren't SEC caliber running backs.

They've kind of told him, 'Come in here, work hard. Maybe be prepared to assist on special teams, you know, and see if that's a spot where you can earn trust a little bit.' I know they like their size. He's about 218 right now and I think that's a plus for him but he also knows there's a lot to learn at that level and you have to start all over again earning trust and taking care of all the little things. Everybody knows he's talented but it comes down to who's willing to do all the little things to get on the field as a freshman.

CI: Snell will probably go down as one of the best football players in UK history. How much did the coaches talk about him when they were recruiting Chris, in terms of making comparisons or selling the chance to learn behind him for a little while before stepping up?

Zito: Yeah, I mean there was a little bit of conversation about Benny throughout. I'm sure Coach House had those conversations with Chris. We had a little bit of those conversations just between him and I, comparing Chris to Benny. They're similar in so many ways. He's a big, physical back, a downhill back, a little bit under recruited in terms of nationally so some of those same comparisons.

But every kid is their own individual and, like I said, I think Chris is going to do great. He's a humble kid that works really hard. He doesn't do a lot of trash talking. He doesn't really say a whole lot. He just does his business. I told him, 'You do what you're responsible for,' in terms of academically, in the weight room, staying out of trouble ... He's never been a trouble kid. I mean I don't think he's ever even gotten a detention.

But he's just charming, he's likable, he does what he's supposed to do. He's never disrespectful. I said, 'You're going to take care of what you're going to take care and they're going to support you. You're not on your own there. You're going to have all the resources you need to be successful if you're ready to put the work in on and off the field. I think it's going to be a great opportunity to go in and learn behind Benny Snell, to compete, whether it's to be a spot player as a running back or get on special teams and show, 'Hey, I'm willing to be a team guy and do what the team needs.' It's just a good opportunity for him.