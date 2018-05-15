Brenden Bates will arrive at Kentucky next month as a decorated recruit from a powerhouse high school program that has prepared him well.

Recruiting Bio : Bates has always been regarded as one of the Midwest's top tight ends and one of the top overall prospects in Ohio. That's Vince Marrow's wheelhouse, and even more so because Kentucky has made a habit of landing tight ends from the Buckeye State. Marrow will be coaching Bates over the next several years and the player has been taught well at Moeller, one of the most prestigious programs in Ohio, and a school with a strong recent tight end tradition. Bates committed to Kentucky early and never looked back. He'll arrive along with fellow Ohio tight end Keaton Upshaw and sooner rather than later his chance will come.

Cats Illustrated: What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

Brenden Bates: Probably scoring my first touchdown as a Moeller Crusader against LaSalle. It was such a great experience for me because it was the longest touchdown of my career. It was 82 yards and the fans went nuts.

CI: Is there a college or NFL player that you admire, that you try to model your game after or you've tried to take some things from over the years?

BB: Dallas Clark is who I model my game after because of how physical he played. I wore his number in grade school football.

CI: Who has helped you in your development as a football player the most and how?

BB: My father for sure. He’s taught me everything about football since 1st grade. He’s taught me more then all of the coaches I have had.

CI: What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

BB: Meeting the players, like getting to know C.J. Conrad, Justin Rigg and Greg Hart. Those guys are all awesome people and I've grown close with them through the recruiting process. I also met Keaton Upshaw and now he's going to be my roommate.

CI: What was the craziest thing a coach ever said to you in the process?

BB: I can’t really think of anything that made me shake my head. All of the coaches I have talked with were very respectful.

CI: What would you be studying or working to do in college and beyond if you weren't a football player?

BB: My plans would be getting a business degree and taking over my dads business or becoming a fireman. I’ve always been fascinated with firemen and my uncle is a chief firefighter.

CI: Do you have any hobbies or things you enjoy doing outside of football, or is there anything people might not realize about you at first?

BB: I like to build model cars with my father. That’s what he did when he was a kid and he showed me (how to do it) and now we build them all the time.

CI: What number do you want to wear at Kentucky and does it have any significance to you?

BB: I want to wear the number 16 because i was born on the 16th, my brother was born on the 16th and my sister was born on the 16th. I feel like there’s something special about that number.

CI: What's the biggest area of your game that you need to improve on to make an impact at Kentucky as early as possible?

BB: I feel like I can catch and block really well. I think what I need to work on most is my explosion and speed.

CI: You're coming from a high school with a pretty strong football tradition. What has it been like being part of a proud high school program and how do you think it might have helped to prepare you for the next level?

BB: There’s a certain expectation when you play with a winning program. You are expected to win. And that’s where I think Kentucky is now. We are expected to win games and I can’t wait to be a part of that.