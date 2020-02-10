Georgia WR hoping Cats are close to offering
Kentucky could be inching closer to offering a Georgia prospect with significant interest in the Wildcats program.Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Liberty have already offered Lilburn (Georgia) ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news