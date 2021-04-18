CatsIllustrated - Georgia takes series over Cats

Seven different Georiga batters collected two or more hits on Sunday as the No. 20 Bulldogs battered Kentucky 17-6 to clinch the SEC series in Athens.

Georgia (23-12,7-8 SEC) won the last two games of the series at Foley Field after the Wildcats had claimed Game 1. The Bulldogs broke out the big sticks for those games, scoring 25 runs on 28 hits against the beleaguered UK pitching staff, which lost weekend starter Mason Hazelwood to injury at the end of March.

Kentucky (22-11,7-8 SEC) used six pitchers on the day, and none of them had any answers for the potent UGA lineup. Starter Zack Lee (3-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits over two innings on the mound.

The Bulldogs got a three-run home run from catcher Fernando Gonzalez in the second inning and scored in the next four frames as well to take a commanding 12-5 lead. UGA put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth inning.

Gonzalez, Cole Tate, and Chaney Rogers each had three hits to lead the Georgia offensive attack. Gonzalez also drove in four runs, while Riley King added three RBI.

Kentucky had 11 hits on the day, led by three from senior first baseman T.J. Collett, but the Cats could not keep pace with the Bulldogs.

Jaden Woods (2-0) earned the win for Georgia, working two scoreless innings of relief in the middle of the blowout.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at home against Louisville in the second game of the Bluegrass State rivals' annual series. The Cats won the first matchup 11-7 on April 6 in Louisville.



