Georgia takes series opener

Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated.com
Breydon Daniel homers twice for Wildcats, but it's not enough to overcome No. 4 Bulldogs in first of a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Breydon Daniel (43) was greeted by Coltyn Kessler at home plate after hitting one of his two home runs against Georgia.
Barry Westerman/UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Breydon Daniel hit a pair of home runs for Kentucky on Thursday in their series opener against No. 4 Georgia, but it wasn't enough to deliver the Wildcats' first SEC win of the season.

The Bulldogs got a strong start from Emerson Hancock (6-1) despite the two long balls from UK's Daniel en route to a 7-3 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

Hancock, who entered the game with a 0.69 ERA and had not allowed more than one run in any of his six outings this season, gave up two earned runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings on the mound. He also struck out eight.

Georgia (22-4, 6-1 SEC) was powered by a home run and double from designated hitter John Cable. Aaron Schunk added a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.

Kentucky (15-11, 0-7 SEC) hurt its chances by issuing five walks and committing two errors. One of those came on a fourth-inning grounder that could have been an inning-ending double play. Instead, UGA went on to plate four runs.

Jimmy Ramsey (2-2) started and took the loss for the Cats, allowing seven runs (three earned) on seven hits in 4.2 innings of work.

The series resumes Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET with UK ace Zack Thompson taking the mound for the Cats.


