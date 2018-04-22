The difference between excellence and regret is often razor thin in SEC softball, and that was apparent in Kentucky's (28-15, 5-11) heartbreaking 3-1 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs (40-7, 13-5) in Sunday's series finale at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

Grace Baalman (10-6) was masterful during the game's first six innings giving up just five hits and one walk while holding one of the SEC's most dynamic offenses in check.

"Grace pitched a very good game," said Kentucky head coach Rachel Lawson during her post-game comments.

Baalman allowed Georgia leadoff hitters to reach base in three consecutive innings and responded with clutch strikeouts and induced ground or fly balls to strand four Bulldog runners, three of which were in scoring position.

Enter the top of the seventh in which Baalman gave up three runs on five hits, a situation similar to a late rally the right-handed freshman succumbed to against Florida earlier in the season.

Based on the results of both games, Coach Lawson sees one major area the Illinois native needs to show improvement in.

"I think she still needs to get a feel for some of her pitches. I think she has good pitches, but for her to take the next level, I think she has to figure out how to make great pitches all the time."

Regardless, Lawson called Baalman UK's ace and indicated at the special qualities that could make her an All-American.

"She is smart, and she is tough...She has everything you want out of an athlete. She has the right mindset, she is a worker, and she does everything the right way".

Baalman finished 1-of-3 at the plate and drove in Kentucky's only run of the game with a single in the bottom of the fourth, her second RBI of the season.

The Cats pounded out eight hits as a team, and Coach Lawson said she was pleased with how well the team hit and how many runners her team got on base.

However, she also said that Kentucky leaving six runners stranded on base, including a bases load situation in the fourth, ultimately cost them the game.

The teams split the prior two contests leading up to today's rubber match. Georgia took the series opener 1-0 on Friday, and the Cats won 4-2 on Saturday.

Mary Avant Wilson (7-1) threw seven innings of work, allowing just one run on eight hits. She struck out one Kentucky hitter and did not allow any walks.

Autumn Humes tossed 0.2 scoreless innings in relief of Baalman.

The Cats return to the field this Tuesday against Northern Kentucky at 6:00 P.M.