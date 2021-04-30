Georgia receiver places 'Cats in top five
Aside from a few names like Dane Key and Kobi Albert whose names surface on a regular basis the pool of wide receivers on Kentucky's 2022 recruiting radar has been smaller than some other years rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news