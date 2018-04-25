He has more visits coming too. An ACC school he recently visited impressed him, so he plans to return over the summer. A school in the SEC will likely have him on their campus soon. There is a school who has yet to offer that he grew up following and he spent time there for the second time this year a week and a half ago.

Tajh Gary has been a very busy young man the last few months. The 5-foot-8, 210 pound running back out of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy has over two dozen offers and he has been on the road checking schools almost every weekend.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I have been out a lot taking visits and stuff like that," said Gary. "I am trying to see different places and find the best place for me. I have been talking to a lot of coaches, so getting out to see the campus, learn about the academic programs and things like that are important to me. I am still pretty open, so these visits will help me a lot."

LIKING CHAPEL HILL: "It was my first time at North Carolina and they showed me a high amount of love. They have a good medical program and I am looking at majoring in sports medicine, so that Is good for me. I had a good relationship with coach Gillespie when he was at Tennessee, so we have carried that to North Carolina. I met with the coaches and hung out. The coaches feel that I can make an early impact if I go there. I will be back in June and I will be looking more into them."

HEADED TO LEXINGTON: "I want to get up there at check out Kentucky. They are on me daily, so it is a school I am interested in. A lot of the coaches are sending me letters and they all want to get me up on campus to show me what they have to offer.

NOLES OFFER WANTED: "I am from Florida, so Florida State has been that school I have followed for a long time. I was at their spring game and I am hearing from them a lot. I don't have the offer yet and I am having good talks with coach Pimpleton. I visited there once when the old staff was there, then I was a Junior Day earlier this year too. I am getting a good vibe from them."

A CUT IS COMING: "After spring football, I am going to come out with a top eight schools. It will probably be about two weeks after spring when I make the list, then over the summer I am going to try to narrow it down a little more. I am not going to put a timeline on a decision, but it could happen before the season, then I will sign in December."