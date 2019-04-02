Georgia LB reveals leader, planning summer decision
Romello Height is up to exactly two dozen offers after adding Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, USC and Vanderbilt in recent weeks.The 6-foot-4, 210 pound linebacker out of Dublin (Ga.) has been busy with vi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news