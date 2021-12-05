Georgia DT Quentel Jones lays out decision date and finalists
Jon Sumrall won't be on Kentucky's coaching staff next year but the new head coach at Troy could be leaving behind a nice present for the Big Blue Nation.For a long time Sumrall has served as Kentu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news