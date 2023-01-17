The 2022 college football season didn't go as most Kentucky fans probably hoped, and in particular, it didn't go according to plan for safety Jalen Geiger.

One of the few remaining members of Kentucky's 2019 signing class, all the signs pointed to Geiger being one of the top players on the Wildcats' defense this past season. He had played 466 snaps the previous season, having demonstrated the ability to play nickel or either safety position in UK's defense, and at a reliably strong level.

With Yusuf Corker gone, Geiger and Ty Ajian were supposed to hold down the starting safety positions in Kentucky's defense.

But a blindside block against Florida in the second week of the season sent Geiger out of the game and ended his season due to a knee injury that resulted.

Ever since then Geiger has been rehabbing and working hard to get back in playing shape with spring football, summer workouts, and fall camp looming.

Geiger played 82 snaps in Kentucky's first two games this year, and Kentucky was using him as the versatile player he had already proven to be, with about an equal amount of time spent in the box, as a slot corner, and at free safety. Of those, 60 came in the opener against Miami-OH, so the coaching staff clearly saw Geiger as a player who would log as many snaps as almost any other player on the defense.

In Geiger's absence former North Hardin standout Jordan Lovett stepped in and played at a strong level. But now Ajian is on to make an attempt to play at the next level.

That leaves Geiger as the elder statesman of a safeties group which includes Lovett and Zion Childress, who transferred in last year.

The exact status of Geiger's rehab is only for a small group of people to know, but a good goal would be having him at least capable of running around in a helmet and participating in some team work during the spring.

Geiger will be a redshirt senior this coming season and given his ability to play either safety position bolsters the likelihood that he will again be a major contributor for the Cats.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, however, thanks to the NCAA's ruling on the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Nonetheless, it's a pivotal year and if Geiger can shake off any physical rust and mental reservations, it won't be a surprise at all to see him log in the ballpark of 500-700 snaps and serve as quarterback of the secondary.