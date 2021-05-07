CatsIllustrated - Gators rally in 9th, hand Cats bitter loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Trailing by one run and down to its last strike in the ninth inning Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park, Florida rallied for four runs to hand the Wildcats a bitter 8-5 loss that could have a major impact on UK's postseason hopes.

Pinch-hitter Cory Acton, who entered the game with only five hits in 25 at-bats this season, lined a single to centerfield on a 3-2 pitch from the Wildcats' Austin Strickland to tie the game, and Kendrick Calilao belted the next pitch deep over the wall in left-center for a three-run home run that gave No. 10 Florida a series-evening win.

Acton's clutch hit came with a side of controversy. Kentucky protested that Strickland had struck out the left-handed batter with a tailing 2-2 pitch on the outside corner.

Instead of an impressive series victory over the national preseason No. 1 squad, the Cats must now bounce back in Saturday's 2 p.m. ET rubber match in hopes of boosting their teetering NCAA hopes.

Florida (32-14, 14-9 SEC) trailed for most of the night but hung around thanks to the power of Jud Fabian. The Gator centerfielder hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth inning, his league-leading 17th and 18th long balls of the season.

Kentucky (27-16, 11-12 SEC) led 2-0 in the second, 4-3 in the fifth, and 5-4 after a rain-delayed eighth which saw Cam Hill deliver the clutch go-ahead run, but the Cats left a pair of runners stranded in scoring position that could have offered some insurance runs.

The Gators' Jack Leftwich worked around a single in the ninth inning to earn his third save of the season. The Florida reliever, who was beaten by UK in Thursday's opener, gestured to the home team dugout after recording the final out and appeared to exchange words with the Cats.

The benches had cleared in Thursday's 7-5 victory for Kentucky, setting up a potential intense series finale on Saturday.

Christian Scott (3-3) earned the win for Florida by recording the final two outs of the eighth inning. He was one of three Gator relievers to follow starter Tommy Mace, who battled his way through seven innings of on-again, off-again showers and chilly temperatures at KPP. He allowed eight hits, two walks, and struck out nine.

Sean Harney started for the Cats, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings of work. Dillon Marsh and Strickland (1-1) each worked two innings to close out the game.

Junior outfielder Cam Hill went 2-for-3 with three RBI, three steals, and a run scored to lead the UK offense.







