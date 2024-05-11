Florida put 25 runners on base and shut down Kentucky's potent offense on Saturday in a 10-1 win at Condron Ballpark to even the weekend series at a game apiece.

The Gators (25-24, 11-15 SEC) put the leadoff man on base in six of their eight trips to the plate, drew 10 walks, and consistently kept the pressure on UK's pitchers. Seven of their 12 hits on the day went for extra-bases, including three home runs.

Florida catcher Luke Heyman hit two of those homers and drove in three runs to lead his team at the plate. Second baseman Cade Kurland also homered to go along with a double and three RBI.

Meanwhile, Kentucky (36-11, 19-7 SEC) managed just five hits on the day. In strong contrast to Florida, the Wildcats were 1-for-9 in leadoff situations. Their lone run came on an infield single by Devin Burkes in the fifth inning.

Liam Peterson (2-4) started and delivered one of his best outings for Florida, allowing only one run on five hits and two walks over six innings despite entering the game with a 6.54 ERA. The freshman right-hander struck out six.

Ryan Slater tossed three scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

It was a rough outing for Kentucky starter Dominic Niman (8-4) who allowed six runs on seven hits, three walks, and a hit batsman over four innings on the mound. The grad senior left-hander had a strong outing in last week's series win over Arkansas but has allowed 16 earned runs in just five innings of work in his other three most recent outings.

The series concludes on Sunday at Noon ET on the SEC Network.