CatsIllustrated - Gatewood to start at QB for Kentucky vs. Georgia

Joey Gatewood will make his first career start for Kentucky on Saturday against No. 5 Georgia.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops announced the move after Thursday's practice, noting that the Wildcats' senior starter, Terry Wilson, has been unable to practice this week due to a wrist injury sustained in last week's 20-10 loss at Missouri.

Gatewood, a 6-foot-5, 221-pound sophomore who transferred from Auburn in the spring, has played in three games this season in a backup role. He has completed two of his five pass attempts for 18 yards while rushing eight times for 40 yards.

Earlier this week, Stoops said Gatewood and freshman Beau Allen would get most of the practice reps.

"This week, Joey is the starter and he has the keys. He is the starting quarterback," Stoops said. "But you never know how things are going to go throughout the game and when opportunities are going to present themselves. But I anticipate Joey playing well."

Stoops added that he would like to get a look at Allen at some point this season "but at this point, I'm not sure when that would happen."

Kentucky (2-3) currently ranks 91st nationally in passing offense at just 124 yards per game. The Wildcats are looking for a spark to bring balance to an offense that features the No. 34 rushing attack at 183.8 yards per game.

Georgia (3-1) is expected to stack the box and challenge UK at the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs feature what the UK staff has described as perhaps the best defense in the country. They currently rank No. 4 against the run at just 65.5 yards per game.

Asked what Gatewood brings to the table, Stoops said: "He's definitely a big, strong guy. Big arm. Can make all the throws. He stands strong in the pocket.

"You never know with that position until you get put in that situation is how their vision and how they're going to go through their progressions and step up in the pocket and distribute the football down the field. From what I've seen of him so far, I believe that he'll do that. He brings a lot of ability and a big arm."

Gatewood provides a dual-threat running the ball as well, Stoops noted, but is a different style of runner than Wilson. "Terry is maybe a little faster top-end and quicker, but Joey is one of those big, strong runners who can get yards for you that way. Looking forward to what he can do."