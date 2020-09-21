CatsIllustrated - Gatewood's status remains uncertain

As Kentucky prepares to open the college football season on Saturday at Auburn, one question continues to loom over the Wildcats' offense.

Quarterback Joey Gatewood was not listed on the two-deep depth chart on Monday. The transfer from Auburn is still waiting for clearance from the SEC on his eligibility appeal.

Rumors have circulated that Gatewood has been cleared by the NCAA, but the league may have been hesitant to grant his waiver due to UK playing Auburn in the first week of the season.

Cats Illustrated reported last week that sources suggest a "gentleman's agreement" may be in place between UK and Auburn to have Gatewood sit out Week 1. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was asked about the situation during his weekly Monday press conference, but shot down the notion of an agreement between the schools.

“There’s no agreement, no gentlemen’s agreement," the UK boss said. "I’m waiting to hear back from the league because it’s (a transfer) from SEC to SEC school. We’re waiting to hear back from them.”

Gatewood, a former four-star recruit and Elite 11 quarterback, redshirted at Auburn in 2018. He played sparingly for the Tigers in 2019 before electing to transfer.

After going through spring practice with the Wildcats, the 6-foot-4, 221-pound Jacksonville native appealed to the NCAA for a waiver to play immediately rather than sitting out the mandatory year that applies to most transfers. The NCAA has become more flexible on waiver appeals in recent years, particularly in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Terry Wilson, who owns a 12-3 mark at UK as a starting quarterback, enters the Auburn matchup at No. 1 on the depth chart. Freshman Beau Allen was listed as the backup.