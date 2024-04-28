College baseball observers have pointed to the daunting back half of Kentucky’s league schedule and wondered how the surprising Wildcats would fare in the second half of the SEC season.

So far, it’s been as challenging as advertised.

No. 4 Kentucky lost 10-0 on Sunday in the rubber match at South Carolina, dropping its second consecutive series after winning their first five of the season.

The No. 24 Gamecocks (29-14, 11-10 SEC) pounded UK ace Mason Moore (7-1) for nine runs on 10 hits, three walks, and a hit batsman in just 4.2 innings on the mound.

Pitching was a major issue for the Cats throughout the series. The staff blew a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning of Friday’s series-opening loss and had to hold on for dear life in Saturday’s 15-13 win after giving up seven late runs.

That South Carolina defeated the Cats in seven-inning run-rule fashion on Sunday hardly mattered. Kentucky (32-9, 16-5 SEC) could not generate any offense on this day.

Dylan Eskew (3-3) started and held UK to just five hits and a walk in 6.1 innings of work.

The Gamecocks’ offense was led by left fielder Kennedy Jones, who had a 2-for-3, four-RBI day. Austin Brinling and Gavin Casas each added two hits for South Carolina.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday against No. 2 Arkansas in Lexington.