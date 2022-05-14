Gamecocks take series from Cats

Kentucky was unable to capitalize on the momentum it built last week by taking a series from top-ranked Tennessee.

The Wildcats managed only three hits on Saturday at South Carolina, falling 7-0 in the second game of the weekend series. The Gamecocks also took Game 1 on Friday night, 11-3, putting UK in precarious position for the postseason.

Kentucky (26-22, 9-17 SEC) dropped into one of the bottom two spots in the league standings, tied with Mississippi State and two games ahead of Missouri.

The Cats have one league series remaining, next week at Auburn, while the Bulldogs will play host to Tennessee and the Tigers face Georgia. Alabama, which came into Saturday one game ahead of UK, will close with a series against Arkansas. The bottom two teams in the league standings do not advance to the SEC Tournament in Hoover.

South Carolina (26-23, 12-14 SEC) helped itself tremendously with two wins over the Cats. Strong pitching paved the way as starter Noah Hall (3-4) tossed eight shutout innings, allowing only two hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Brandt Belk powered the Gamecocks' offense with a 3-for-4 day which included a home run and three RBI.

Kentucky starter Sean Harney (5-4) took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings on the mound.

The Cats had only seven baserunners in the game. All three of their hits were singles. They were shut out for only the fifth time in the last 314 games.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:30 ET.



