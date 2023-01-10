LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's once-promising season may be spiraling out of control.

Coming off a humbling blowout loss at Alabama, the Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night with an eye on getting well against South Carolina.

Instead, UK turned in one of the worst performances of the John Calipari era.

South Carolina, which lost its previous game by 43 points to Tennessee, knocked down 11 3-pointers and outrebounded Kentucky en route to a stunning 71-68 upset. The Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC) entered the matchup as a 19.5-point underdog.

It marked only the third win for South Carolina playing in Lexington in 32 visits and its first since 2009.

"Sometimes in this whole process, very way beneath all the hard work and sweat and in doing that and all that stuff, we tell our guys all the time that there's fun in disguise buried somewhere in there," said first-year South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris. "And it showed its head today, that's for sure."

Junior guard Meechie Johnson scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists to lead South Carolina. He knocked down six of 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Freshman wing G.G. Jackson followed with 16 points, and grad senior big man Hayden Brown added 11 points.

The Gamecocks shot 48% from the field and outrebounded Kentucky 32-28.

"You know, this is a long season. It's a marathon," said UK head coach John Calipari. It's a marathon. Am I happy? No, I'm not happy. I hate losing. We were undermanned, but it doesn't matter. You're still playing to win."

Kentucky (10-6, 1-3 SEC) played without starting foward Jacob Toppin and saw freshman guard Cason Wallace leave the game in the first half with back spasms. By the time the latter occurred, however, the Cats were already trailing by as much as 15 points in the first half.

"You gotta give them a lot of credit," UK senior guard CJ Fredrick said of the Gamecocks. "They came in here ready to play and punched us in the mouth."

Added UK junior center Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cats: "We've got to be willing and ready to play. Some of us, we're coming in taking things for granted.... some of us do not fight.

"This is probably the worst loss in history at Kentucky in my opinion, and it makes me so mad that I see some of my teammates are not willing to fight."

During the course of the night at Rupp Arena, the Cats were booed after falling behind by 15 early in the game, a fan was ejected for holding up a "PLEASE GO TO TEXAS" sign in regard to recent rumors surrounding Calipari and the vacant Longhorns position, and another fan heckled the UK boss as he conducted his courtside postgame radio interview.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

There were two moments one can choose. The first was the opening of the game. The Gamecocks were ready to play and raced to a 13-2 lead. The second was at the end of the game, after Kentucky had trimmed the lead to one on a CJ Fredrick 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining. After a strong defensive possession, the Cats allowed an offensive rebound to South Carolina's Jacobi Wright and a pair of free throws to make it 71-68. The teams exchanged turnovers on their next possessions, giving UK one final chance to tie the game. Fredrick and Antonio Reeves missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds as the comeback fell short.

GAME BALL:

Meechie Johnson, South Carolina -- The Gamecocks' junior guard had perhaps the game of his life, knocking down six of 10 from 3-point range en route to a career-high 26 points.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0:00 - Time that Kentucky held a lead in the game.

1st - Start of the season for UK sophomore forward Daimion Collins, who had two points, four rebounds, and blocked three shots while playing a season-high 21 minutes.

3rd - Win for South Carolina in series history at Rupp Arena in 32 games.

5th - Longest winning streak at Rupp Arena ends at 28 victories for the Cats. It marks only the 18th loss in 233 games under Calipari on the home floor.

21 - Second-chance points for the Gamecocks, compared to just 12 for UK.

+24 - Scoring advantage from the 3-point line for South Carolina, hitting 11 while allowing only three.

QUOTABLE:

"It's on to the next, but this sucks. There's no other way to say it... This one's going to sting for a bit." -- Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Saturday at Tennessee in a Noon ET tipoff. The No. 5 Volunteers (13-2, 3-0 SEC) are playing Vanderbilt tonight in Knoxville.