PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Gamecocks stun Cats, 31-6

South Carolina's Bam Martin-Scott took down Kentucky running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye during Saturday's SEC opener at Kroger Field.
South Carolina's Bam Martin-Scott took down Kentucky running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye during Saturday's SEC opener at Kroger Field. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Only two weeks into the campaign, a Kentucky season that had fans excited about the Wildcats' potential has taken a stunning detour.

South Carolina came to Kroger Field as a 10-point underdog on Saturday but departed with a 31-6 victory after dominating a lifeless UK squad in almost every phase of the game.

"Not good enough, not acceptable," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said after the Wildcats were held to just a pair of field goals by a stingy South Carolina defense that allowed only 183 total yards and just 44 through the air.

The mood was a stark contrast in the Gamecocks' locker room.

"What a team win for our football program," said South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, whose team improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. "The offense, defense, special teams, you talk about gritty. You talk about tough; you talk about competitive– we showed it all today."

The Gamecocks, who struggled to hold off Old Dominion 23-19 last week in their season opener, had little difficulty with an SEC opponent. They were particularly dominant against the pass, sacking the Cats five times and allowing only six pass completions while recording two interceptions.

Several of Kentucky's 11 penalties for 56 yards in losses resulted from holding calls that derailed drives.

"I guess that's a pretty good sign when they have to hold you," Beamer said.

The Gamecocks led only 10-6 at halftime but broke the game open in the third quarter as Kentucky's offensive struggles mounted and the Cats experienced some defensive breakdowns that put the game out of reach.

LaNorris Sellers threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Joshua Simon, who was uncovered in the end zone, to make it 17-6 with 6:49 remaining in the third quarter. It marked the second uncovered receiver to score against UK on a day of blown coverages at inopportune times.

Raheim Sanders scored on a 1-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter to all but put the game out of reach at 24-6. Nick Emmanwori's pick-6 of Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff made it 31-6 on the opening play of the fourth quarter as the Big Blue contingent started to file out of Kroger Field.

The lone bright spots for Kentucky (1-1, 0-1 SEC) on the offensive side of the ball were running backs Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (17 carries, 70 yards) and Jason Patterson (10 carries, 45 yards).

Making just his second career start at quarterback, Vandagriff went just 3-for-10 for 30 yards and an interception. He was sacked four times.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

South Carolina entered the matchup with some serious questions on the offensive side of the ball, but the Gamecocks grabbed some early confidence when Kentucky blew a coverage and allowed an undefended 24-yard touchdown pass from LaNorris Sellers to Mazeo Bennett Jr. at the 7:39 mark of the first quarter. As it played out, that would have been all South Carolina needed to secure the win.

GAME BALL:

Debo Williams, South Carolina -- The Gamecocks' linebacker had six tackles (five solo) and two tackles for loss to highlight a dominant effort by the South Carolina defense. The visitors finished with 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Receptions for UK junior wide receiver Barion Brown, the first time in his college career that he's been held without a catch.

2-8 - Kentucky's record in its last 10 SEC home games.

2.9 - Average yards per play by the Wildcats.

6-17-44 - Kentucky's woeful passing figures.

25 - Kentucky's worst margin of defeat to South Carolina in a home game.

11-56 - Penalties and yardage assessed to Kentucky.

QUOTABLE:

"You know, we've been beaten pretty badly by some really good football teams. But I felt like our team always fought back. You know, we talk about it all the time. You get punched, you get hit, you swing back. Very disappointed. Not happy with us. Our coaching, our response, the way we played." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next week at home against Georgia. The No. 1 Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Tennessee Tech 48-3 on Saturday in Athens. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 ET at Kroger Field.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogU291dGggQ2Fyb2xpbmEgMzEsIEtlbnR1Y2t5IDY8YnI+ PGJyPkdhbWVjb2NrcyAoMi0wLCAxLTAgU0VDKSBjcnVzaCBtaXN0YWtlLXBy b25lIENhdHMgaW4gbGVhZ3VlIG9wZW5lciwgaG9sZCBVSyAoMS0xLCAwLTEg U0VDKSB0byA0NCBwYXNzaW5nIHlhcmRzIGluIHN0dW5uaW5nIHVwc2V0LiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaHF5VW1kU055bSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hxeVVtZFNOeW08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVmZiBEcnVtbW9uZCAo QEpEcnVtVUspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkRydW1V Sy9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjU1NDc4MjYxMzIzNzc4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9nYW1lY29ja3Mtc3R1bi1jYXRzLTMxLTYiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmtlbnR1Y2t5 LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZ2FtZWNvY2tzLXN0dW4tY2F0cy0zMS02 JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK