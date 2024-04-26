South Carolina hit four home runs in its final two trips to the plate on Friday to overcome a pair of late Kentucky leads in the series opener at Columbia.

The No. 24 Gamecocks hit three solo homers off UK closer Johnny Hummel in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings. Blake Jackson, who hit one of those in the ninth, also added a two-run shot in the 10th to give his team a 6-5 win at Founders Park.

South Carolina (28-13, 10-9 SEC) also got long balls from pinch-hitters Dalton Reeves and Gavin Casas in the dramatic ninth inning after Kentucky had broken a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the inning.

The No. 4 Wildcats (31-8, 15-4 SEC) lost for the third time in their last four league games, wasting a brilliant starting pitching effort from Trey Pooser. The grad senior right-hander, who transferred from the College of Charleston in South Carolina prior to this season, struck out 11 batters over seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks.

Chris Veach (3-1) earned the win out of the South Carolina bullpen despite giving up the lead in the top of the 10th on a two-out RBI single by UK's Nick Lopez to score Ryan Waldschmidt.

Waldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and two stolen bases to lead the Cats at the plate, but Kentucky finished with only six hits on the night, thanks in large part to five innings of strong relief work from South Carolina's Ty Good, who allowed only two hits and struck out seven.

Evan Byers (3-1) took the loss, allowing the home run to Jackson on his second pitch after entering the game. Teammate Cam O'Brien had walked the previous batter with one out to set up the stunning finish.

The series resumes with Game 2 on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.