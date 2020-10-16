CatsIllustrated - Game Preview: Kentucky-Tennessee

Kentucky and Tennessee lock horns in a Saturday early game in Knoxville. Can Kentucky buck history and even its record at 2-2, or will the Volunteers deliver more of the heartache Wildcat fans have come to expect?

How to watch

12 p.m. EST on SEC Network

Broadcast crew includes Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic.

Wildcats to watch

QB Terry Wilson — While Kentucky averages 212 yards per game on the ground that might be a little deceiving since more than 400 of their season total came against Ole Miss. It's tough to see Kentucky just overpowering a talented and improving Tennessee defense, so balance will be key. Wilson will probably have to make a couple of plays in the vertical passing game, something that has not often happened for the 'Cats this year.

RB Chris Rodriguez — The sophomore from Georgia has never had this good an opportunity to effectively seize the RB1 spot. He should get a nice workload. UK controls the ball far longer than the Vols on average through three games and if he can wear down the UT defense it would play into the kind of game the 'Cats want to play.

WR Bryce Oliver — Stoops has been vague about Oliver's status and whether he will be good to go this weekend. We pretty much know who and what Kentucky is working with at receiver, with Oliver being the notable exception given his absence through the action to date. He could be

DL Josh Paschal — Kentucky's emerging star at defensive end was banged up in the Mississippi State contest and his status is a bit of an unknown. It would be a big blow for the defense if he's unable to compete on Saturday.

LB Jordan Wright — One week removed from earning SEC Player of the Week honors for his play against MSU, what will Wright do for an encore? UK has not bothered Jarrett Guarantano enough over the last three years and Wright can help chance that.

Keys to a Kentucky win

Turn red zone possessions into touchdowns — Kentucky ranks near the bottom nationally in red zone scoring. While the 'Cats have only reached that spot on the field 11 times in three weeks they have failed to come away with points altogether three times. That can't happen. In fact, Kentucky needs to score touchdowns on most trips down there. The 'Cats aren't likely to get many possessions given the way they have eaten up clock and how the Vols' defense has stayed on the field so much.

Terry Wilson must play well — The 'Cats rushed for 302 yards but only scored 13 points in a loss to Tennessee last year. It's fair to wonder if Kentucky can win this game being one-dimensional.

Build on last week's showing in the secondary — We judged UK's secondary too harshly against Auburn and Ole Miss (the Rebels especially) in hindsight. They were aggressive and violent attacking KJ Costello's passes when the ball was in the air last week. Lots of defensive backs had their best game of the season. Since it's hard to imagine UT rushing the ball too well against UK's defense, 8th in the nation against the run, building on last week's pass defense successes is key to winning the battle with the Volunteer offense.

Don't fall behind early — UT has a history of not bringing out the best in Kentucky. While the Cats' lopsided series against Florida has had plenty of heartbreak especially lately, the series against the Vols has been more about deflating poor performances by UK. The team seems to be in a good place mentally after notching its first win of the season, but nobody wants to find out how they will respond to falling behind early.

What's at stake?

If Kentucky wins the team would be 2-2 and exactly where most people nationally probably believed they would be through four games. That's a big deal. 2-2 looks a lot different than 1-3, especially going into the Georgia game.

Any win against Tennessee is a huge accomplishment for a program that has had such a tough time in this series. Part of advancing the program is breaking streaks and another part is continuing to change perceptions by racking up more wins against teams that are historically in the "haves" part of the SEC pecking order.

A win here would have postseason ramifications, as the Vols could be close to the 'Cats in the bowl pecking order assuming either or both teams lands in such a game.

If UK beats UT there's a good chance the game against UGA will be played in front of a big television audience next week.

A win would probably mean Terry Wilson has done some good things, and he needs that kind of performance this week.

A loss would probably mean UK is starting not only 1-3 but 1-4, and from there one has to wonder how the team will respond the rest of the way.

Themes

Recruiting impact — Kentucky and Tennessee went head to head for several of each program's top targets down the stretch last year. There does not appear to be as much overlap with the 2021 class winding down, but UK is making the Volunteer State a bigger part of its recruiting emphasis so any success against UT could help there.

Gatewood watch — Kentucky's QB transfer from Auburn got into the game late against MSU but that was clearly mop up duty. Given Gatewood's talent it seems wise for the program's future to start to get him some experience. If Wilson is playing well and it's reasonably close don't expect much, but could this be a game when we see more of Gatewood?

Strength on strength — Kentucky runs the ball well. Tennessee stops the run. What gives in that part of Saturday's matchup?

Field goal woes — Matt Ruffolo connected on his only FG attempt against MSU but the Ole Miss game still looms large. UT is only 1/3 on field goals this year, so misfires from placekickers could be significant.

Can UK exploit UT's weakness? — The Vols have not defended the middle of the field in the passing game. This has not been something that Kentucky has exploited a lot. Can Terry Wilson change that?

O-Line talent on display — While Kentucky's offensive line has only been dominant in one game, against Ole Miss, and UT's offensive line has had its struggles both blocking the run and in pass sets, there's an enormous amount of trench talent in this game. Before the season both lines were regarded as among the nation's best units.

Trap game for UT? — While Kentucky has the daunting task of facing Georgia next week, Tennessee is fresh off a game against the Bulldogs and they have Alabama next week.

The Streak — Kentucky's worst streaks in recent memory have been broken, but 17 straight losses in Neyland Stadium still sting. Can the 'Cats break another curse?

Vols comfortable in Knoxville — Going into Saturday's game the Vols have won five straight home games. They had won eight in a row altogether before last weekend's loss at UGA. Opponents are only scoring 12 PPG against UT during those five consecutive home wins.

To'o To'o spying Wilson — The best thing that Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson does is scramble and run to move the sticks and break big plays. He scampered for 50 yards when things broke down against MSU and that changed the complexion of the game. UT linebacker Henry To'o To'o could be spying him and he's been active this year.

Tight end involvement — While the offense didn't exactly click for UK a week ago one silver lining was the increased involvement of the tight ends in the passing game. Even with Brenden Bates out, Justin Rigg and Keaton Upshaw could help the offense take another step forward in this area.

Familiar faces — Former Mark Stoops assistant coaches Derrick Ansley and Jimmy Brumbaugh coach for the Vols. Tee Martin was a UK assistant before going elsewhere and finally landing at UT, where he won a national championship. Other staff members once at Kentucky and now at UK include director of recruiting Clay Bollinger, quality control analyst Michael Colosimo, and grad assistant Isaac Shewmaker.

Guarantano has owned Kentucky — The 'Cats have brought out the best in UT QB Jarrett Guarantano, most recently last year when he entered the game after halftime and completed 7/8 passes including two touchdowns to lead the Vols to victory in Lexington.

SEC standings

East

1. UGA (3-0)

2. UF (2-1)

3. UT (2-1)

4. UK (1-2)

5. Missouri (1-2)

6. S Carolina (1-2)

7. Vanderbilt (0-3)

West

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Auburn (2-1)

3. A&M (2-1)

4. Arkansas (1-2)

5. LSU (1-2)

6. Ole Miss (1-2)

7. Miss St (1-2)

Kentucky schedule

9/26: Auburn 29, Kentucky 13 (0-1)

10/3: Ole Miss 42, Kentucky 41 (0-2)

10/10: Kentucky 24, Miss St (1-2)

10/17: UK at Tennessee

10/24: Georgia at UK

10/31: UK at Missouri

11/14: Vanderbilt at UK

11/21: UK at Alabama

11/28: UK at Florida

12/5: South Carolina at UK