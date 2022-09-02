Kentucky is a 16-point favorite against Miami-OH with the season opener for both teams.

That means beyond the anticipation for the season dissipating, a loss would be a big upset.

Still, Miami-OH is expected to compete for a MAC championship, so UK isn't dealing with a pushover. Here are some keys to the game for Kentucky to avoid stubbing its toe before a trip to Gainesville.

This year, we're not only including keys to the game, but a checklist to account for everything the coaching staff might want to accomplish.

KEYS TO THE GAME

No worse than -2 in turnover margin (preferably much better) ... Kentucky was one of the nation's worst teams in turnover margin last season. That resulted from the defense not taking it away from opposing offenses enough, Levis being too turnover prone, and Chris Rodriguez's unfortunate penchant for coughing it up, at least last year. UK needs improvement in all three areas for the turnover margin to reverse itself.

The Cats have a better quarterback, homefield advantage, and more size and talent at every position on the field. Turnovers are a classic ingredient in so many upsets. A 16-point favorite should be able to withstand losing the turnover margin, but if it's -3 or -4 then all bets are off.

Set David Wohlabaugh up for success ... David Wohlabaugh is one of the players in the spotlight for Kentucky going into Saturday's game. He redshirted as a true freshman last year but has drawn some praise from the coaching staff after winning the starting left tackle position, which has been manned by Landon Young and then Dare Rosenthal in recent years.

This is related to turnover margin, the offense's ability to take shots down the field, and the overall functioning of the unit. Just as coaches would with a quarterback, expect the staff to set Wohlabaugh up to succeed as much as possible.

The good news is Miami-OH lost most of its ability to sack production from last year and Chuck Martin has seemed to express that defensive end is a bit of a question coming into the year. While Miami-OH will be looking to eliminate big plays by Kentucky's offense, its defense will also look for timely opportunities to bring the house or throw a lot at the Cats' new left tackle.

UK should be cognizant of that and use its bevy of tight ends to aid in protection.

Stay balanced and true to what you are ... Bringing a quarterback who could be a first round pick into a new season is certainly uncharted territory for Mark Stoops. It's very likely Kentucky will be putting the ball in the air more this year, for a variety of reasons. Levis is a big part of that but a deeper receiver room could provide justification for it as well. Getting a big-armed, talented quarterback into the program raised the ceiling for the offense, but really unleashing the offensive potential that he brings will require a shift in style of play to allow for a more attacking style that spreads the defense out. That, along with the give and take with the wide zone rushing scheme (more big plays but more bad plays) will lead to something of a different playing style for Kentucky this year.

But UK's playing style -- ball control, physical running, and an ability to milk the clock with a lead -- are big reasons the Wildcats have one of the nation's longest winning streaks in 10-point games.

If Kentucky slings the ball around the yard more than usual it could lead to more scoring, but Stoops will still want Scangarello to establish the run and let that Big Blue Wall lean on a smaller Miami-OH to wear them down into the second half. That minimizing of upset possibility has been a big part of Kentucky's success in recent years.

Geiger and Ajian communication at safety ... We know that Miami-OH likes to take shots down the field. That accounted for a lot of the RedHawks' offense and most of its explosiveness last year. That should once again be a strength with Brett Gabbert showing a confidence in his ability to take shots down the field in the mid-range and vertical passing game.

While UK has plenty of questions at cornerback, the communication and assignment bits in the secondary will be especially important for Jalen Geiger and Tyrell Ajian.

CHECKLIST

Get some late reps for the No. 2 quarterback ... If Kentucky's up three scores late in the game - a big if as a 16-point favorite - it would be helpful to see Deuce Hogan or Kaiya Sheron behind center getting some snaps if for nothing else than their confidence, in case they're called upon later in the year.

Find a hot hand to ride into the Swamp at running back ... Stoops has not announced that C Rod will be out for the Florida game, but it wouldn't be surprising if he is. For Kentucky to win in the Swamp, the Cats will probably need a running back to have a big day.

Touches for Barion Brown ... Aside from the fact that everybody who follows Kentucky is eager to see what he can do with it for entertainment purposes (the Cats have probably never had a true freshman receiver with as much natural athletic ability), UK needs a home run hitter or two to emerge. Presumably, that's why Brown is starting in spite of not even enrolling early. Getting him comfortable within the offense will be important. Giving UF, Ole Miss, and other upcoming opponents a little Barion Brown to worry about will make the task of defending Kentucky tougher.