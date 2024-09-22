Each week CI publisher Justin Rowland hands out game grades for each position room following Kentucky's contest.

Here are those marks after a first viewing of UK's 41-6 win against Ohio. If the tape later shows we made mistakes, we'll try to make note!

Quarterback: A-

This was a very strong game for Brock Vandagriff. He avoided dangerous throws for the most part and made some outstanding passes. He was 17/24 for 237 yards. The downside is he didn't find the endzone but you could tell they were trying to give him some opportunities. Gavin Wimsatt also did some very interesting things when he was in the game, scoring a touchdown on the ground and rushing for 25 yards. He was 2/3 for 45 yards with one of the most impressive throws we've seen in a while.

Running Back: B+

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was a pretty efficient runner (12 carries, 47 yards, 2 TD). Jamarion Wilcox has given the pop and they balance each other very well. Wilcox had 82 yards on eight carries and showed explosiveness that the offense could benefit from. No other backs got carries. Sumo Karngbaye was involved in the passing game very effectively with three catches for 38 yards and 47 yards after the catch.

Wide Receiver/Tight End: A-

Dane Key had arguably his best game as a Wildcat with seven catches and 145 yards. He got plenty of opportunities with 11 targets but that's a great average. He may be emerging as Kentucky's best receiver. Barion Brown scored a touchdown on the ground but had just 28 yards on seven targets. Ja'Mori Maclin didn't have any catches but Anthony Brown-Stephens and Fred Farrier both had 20+ yard catches. Jordan Dingle held on to a longer grab as well and the tight ends helped in the run blocking.

Offensive Line: B

In run blocking the line did a lot of good things. Kentucky rushed for more than 200 yards. They've given the offense that identity this year and that's a big positive. There are still areas to clean up and they have to allow less pressure at times but overall they allowed for a much better offensive performance. This was Kentucky's highest yardage total in a few seasons so the line made a lot of that happen.

Defensive Line: B+

Deone Walker had a tackle for losss and both he and Tre'Vonn Rybka tied for the lead in tackles. Both have played stout this year. Rybka also had a tackle for loss and Kendrick Gilbert was credited with a couple of hurries. Octvious Oxendine and Keeshawn Silver both had hurries as well. UK bottled up Ohio's run game, which had been a real strong suit coming in.

Linebacker: C+

Jamon Dumas-Johnson and D'Eryk Jackson also tied for the lead in tackles for four apiece. D'Eryk Jackson made a breakup on a pass play but there were some missed opportunies from both inside backers. Alex Afari had three tackles and JJ Weaver one, although Weaver made some nice plays that didn't show up in the stat column.

Defensive Back: A

Ohio was missing its starting quarterback and backup Nick Poulos couldn't get anything going. He was 8/19 for 110 yards and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown.

Special Teams: A

Once again Raynor was perfect (2/2) on field goals. Aidan Laros boomed a 58 yard punt. UK's kick coverage unit bottled up all returns as well.