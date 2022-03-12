Game Grades
It wasn't the SEC Tournament that the legion of Big Blue faithful in Tampa expected.Kentucky was bounced in the semifinal round, 69-62, by the Tennessee Volunteers.Cats Illustrated publisher Justin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news