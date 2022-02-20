Game Grades
Things didn't look great for most of the first half in Rupp Arena during Kentucky's win against Alabama, but from that point forward the Wildcats orchestrated their own tremendous change in fortune...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news