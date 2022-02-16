Game Grades
Kentucky lost to Tennessee 76-63 in Knoxville on Tuesday night and Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland hands out game grades following the loss.The marks aren't close to as good as usual for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news