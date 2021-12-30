Game Grades
Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland shares games grades following Kentucky's 83-56 win against Missouri in the SEC opener for both teams on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.Sahvir Wheeler (A-) ....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news