We've moved beyond the "way too early" season prediction territory, but it's probably still fair to call this "still too early".

During the season the CI staff will preview games and offer timely predictions, but with the start of camp on August 2nd and SEC Media Days in the books, publisher Justin Rowland is taking a look at the schedule and offering up tentative predictions.

Kentucky 41, Ball State 14

The Wildcats hit the ground running with an impressive win over a MAC team. Ball State may not be a total bottom feeder this year but they aren't expected to contend and Mark Stoops doesn't lose games like this. Each year there may be a game against a mid-major that's closer than expected but Devin Leary and his receivers make an early statement with long balls and yards after the catch. Leary throws four touchdown passes in an impressive Kentucky debut and the expectations are off and running.

Kentucky 49, Eastern Kentucky 10

Kentucky will be a huge favorite in this game, but Mark Stoops takes his foot off the gas pedal against former UK assistant coach Walt Wells. EKU does bring back the school's all-time leading quarterback, who will be coached by former UK quarterback Maxwell Smith on Wells' staff, but the Cats get off to an easy 2-0 start.

Kentucky 40, Akron 17

By this point the cumulative season and player stats are starting to look pretty gaudy. Fans are happy with the points, the highlights, and the overall trend of dominance, which should be expected against an opening three weeks like this. Akron and Ball State are in a similar tier in the MAC this year, and that's not good enough to challenge a good Kentucky team.

Kentucky 28, Vanderbilt 20

The Commodores have a pulse but Kentucky's playing for revenge. Ray Davis flips over to the opposite sideline and has a day in Nashville, rushing for more than 100 yards, but for the Cats this time. While Vanderbilt somehow managed to pick up five first place votes from SEC media members this week, they're still finishing last in the East, in part because they don't hold court in this game. Kentucky will come into this game with a lot of confidence, an undefeated record, and something to prove. 1-0 in SEC play, 4-0 overall after one month of football.

Kentucky 24, Florida 21

The Wildcats have won two in a row against the Gators and three of the last five. The series tips even more in Kentucky's direction, but it won't be easy. If Kentucky's got something to play for at Vanderbilt, the Gators will have a huge chip coming into Lexington. This is a big game for Billy Napier's effort to get his program off the ground. But with the game at Kroger Field and Kentucky having the apparent quarterback advantage, they have a good chance to make it four out of six years, which would have been unthinkable not long ago. This makes Kentucky 5-0, 2-0 in the SEC.

Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

It's a familiar outcome against the Dawgs. Georgia scores more points because Kentucky makes more of an attempt to push the ball down the field and score points themselves, but it's not enough Between the Hedges. Brad White's defense logs another valiant effort and the offense gains traction at times, but UK isn't able to finish enough drives when they get to UGA's side of the field and the Bulldogs slowly grind out a win. Kentucky's first loss of the season.

Kentucky 17, Missouri 13

After a physical, grueling game against Georgia, Kentucky returns home to take on a Missouri team it has defeated six of the last seven years. Make it seven out of eight thanks to homefield advantage and the superior quarterback situation. This game tends to be close and it will be close again. Brady Cook just didn't show enough against Kentucky's defense last year to justify picking the Cats to drop a home game in which they'll be favored...but fans will be biting their nails. That's 6-1 (3-1) Kentucky, probably ranked inside the top-20.

Tennessee 35, Kentucky 31

I've said for a while that this game feels like a 50/50 contest in Lexington even if the games in Knoxville have tended (exception: 2020) to be slanted more heavily to the Vols. The last two times here UT has won nailbiters. I'll pick the same to happen. Tennessee hits on a couple more explosive plays than Kentucky and we see a similar outcome compared to the last two times the Vols played here. However, if it's close late, you probably give Kentucky a better shot than if Hendon Hooker were still around. The loss drops Kentucky to 6-2, 3-2 in SEC play.

Kentucky 21, Mississippi State 20

Kentucky has lost 15 straight road games to SEC West teams so the smart pick would seem to be the Bulldogs. But there's a new regime in Starkville and Stoops has broken streaks before. Even though the home team has dominated this series, every year there are at least a couple of surprising outcomes. Kentucky digs in and guts out an old-fashioned blue collar win sealed by a late interception to bounce back from that loss to Tennessee. That puts the Cats at 7-2, 4-2 in league play. However, Georgia's schedule is so easy and the head to head is in their favor, so everyone else is still playing for second in the East at this point.

Alabama 41, Kentucky 28

If you've followed college football for the last couple of years you might have noticed that Alabama hasn't been quite as dominant. Georgia's winning the national titles, not the Tide, but other teams are having a better time as well. Sure, Alabama's still winning most of the SEC games they play, but it's not uncommon to see games very interesting well into the third quarter. I'll call for Kentucky to put up enough of a fight that fans around the country start tuning in, but they eventually stop trading blows and fall behind.

South Carolina 24, Kentucky 20

It's true that since 2015, the only time South Carolina has won this game has been when the Wildcats have been missing their starting quarterback. If this game was in Lexington or even if it was as early in the year as it usually is, I'd probably pick Kentucky. But it's not just a game-by-game preview. Games aren't in a vacuum. The season is a story with an arc, and teams are prone to letdowns and rashes of injuries. This game is late in the year, in the midst of other difficult, emotional games, and it's on the road. I don't know whether UK or USC finishes higher in the league standings, but I will call for one last regular season loss here. Kentucky is 7-4, 4-4 in SEC play.

Kentucky 33, Louisville 24

Jeff Brohm will be at an overall talent disadvantage in this game but it won't be as big as the gap has sometimes been recently. He has also proven that he can take a less talented team and knock off a more talented team. But Kentucky has just been so much better at execution in this series recently it's hard to pick against the Cats. So I'll call for the Cats to notch another Governor's Cup victory to finish the season 8-4 overall.