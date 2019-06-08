Join the team!
football
GALLERY: UK Saturday Night Primetime Camp
Jeff Drummond •
Managing Editor
Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
The opening of the summer camp circuit brought some major prospects and official visitors to Lexington this weekend. This Cats Illustrated photo gallery includes shots from the Saturday event.
Top D-Line prospects Derrell Bailey (in orange shorts) and Eric Taylor (377) take their turn on a drill during Saturday's camp. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
