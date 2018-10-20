This Cats Illustrated photo gallery features several images from Kentucky's 14-7 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night at Kroger Field. The No. 14 Wildcats moved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC with a hard-fought, defensive-minded victory over the Commodores.
Kentucky's Josh Allen rushed the quarterback in the Wildcats' 14-7 win over Vanderbilt. The senior linebacker had eight tackles and two sacks on the night.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel pressured Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. made Vandy's Allen George miss a tackle in the first half of the game.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson sliced through the Commodores' defense.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky defensive back Davonte Robinson brought down Vandy receiver Kalija Lipscomb.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
The Kentucky defense stacked up Vandy running back Khari Blasingame.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson was tripped up by a Vandy defender.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. found a big hole in the middle of the Commodores' defense.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops worked the sidelines along with Shrek, Blutarsky and the Kool-Aid Man.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Lynn Bowden hauled in a second-quarter touchdown pass from Terry Wilson to tie the game at 7-7.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Drake Jackson hoisted Lynn Bowden into the air to celebrate his second-quarter touchdown reception.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated