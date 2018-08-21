The Wildcats opened the gates at the JCFTC on Tuesday for the media to get a sneak peak as UK wrapped up camp. This CI photo gallery features several images from the workout. 

Mv36inhinxw0ccaqtb1h
Wide receiver Lynn Bowden (1) tried to get past the coverage of defensive back Mike Edwards.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

Click the center of the image below to see the full gallery... 