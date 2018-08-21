Join the Rivals community!
GALLERY: Scenes from UK's open practice
Jeff Drummond •
CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
The Wildcats opened the gates at the JCFTC on Tuesday for the media to get a sneak peak as UK wrapped up camp. This CI photo gallery features several images from the workout.
Wide receiver Lynn Bowden (1) tried to get past the coverage of defensive back Mike Edwards.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Click the center of the image below to see the full gallery...
