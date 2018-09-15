Join the Rivals community!
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 14:02:21 -0500') }}
football
GALLERY: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Murray State Racers
Jeff Drummond •
CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
Images from UK's win over Murray State on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. The Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season with their victory on "Heroes Day."
The Cats took the field alongside members of the armed forces on "Heroes Day" at Kroger Field.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson breaks free on a 42-yard touchdown run on the Cats' first drive of the game.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. turns the corner with a stiff-arm to Murray State's Quincy Williams.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky wide receiver Dorian Baker went high over the Murray State defensive back but was unable to haul in the catch.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky receiver David Bouvier slices through the Racers' defense.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson throws a pass.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky tight end CJ Conrad runs after a catch.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky defensive lineman Tymere Dubose takes down the Racers' DJ Penick.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky's Lynn Bowden was swarmed by the Racers' defense after making a catch.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky offensive lineman Mason Wolfe attacked the Murray State defensive front.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky defensive back Chris Westry tried to break up the Racers' deep pass but was flagged for pass interference on the play.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky receiver Dorian Baker tries to pick up some extra yardage after a catch.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
