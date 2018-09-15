Images from UK's win over Murray State on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. The Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season with their victory on "Heroes Day." 

The Cats took the field alongside members of the armed forces on "Heroes Day" at Kroger Field.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson breaks free on a 42-yard touchdown run on the Cats' first drive of the game.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. turns the corner with a stiff-arm to Murray State's Quincy Williams.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky wide receiver Dorian Baker went high over the Murray State defensive back but was unable to haul in the catch.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky receiver David Bouvier slices through the Racers' defense.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson throws a pass.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky tight end CJ Conrad runs after a catch.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky defensive lineman Tymere Dubose takes down the Racers' DJ Penick.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky's Lynn Bowden was swarmed by the Racers' defense after making a catch.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky offensive lineman Mason Wolfe attacked the Murray State defensive front.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky defensive back Chris Westry tried to break up the Racers' deep pass but was flagged for pass interference on the play.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky receiver Dorian Baker tries to pick up some extra yardage after a catch.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated