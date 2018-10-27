Join the Rivals community!
basketball
GALLERY: Kentucky vs. Transy
Jeff Drummond •
CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
This Cats Illustrated photo gallery features several images from UK's 94-66 win over Transylvania on Friday night at Rupp Arena in the first of two exhibition games leading up to the season opener.
Ashton Hagans stole the ball from a Transy guard.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Nick Richards battled a pair of Pioneers for a rebound.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
PJ Washington slammed in two of his 12 points.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
John Calipari works the sidelines.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
UK's shoe game ran the rainbow gamut on Friday.
EJ Montgomery slams in two of his team-high 14 points.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Tyler Herro elevates for a jumper.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Reid Travis defends on the perimeter.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Keldon Johnson finished strong with the jam.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Immanuel Quickley pushes the ball up the floor.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Michael Jefferson hung between a trio of UK defenders for a slick reverse lay-in.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Coach Cal eyes center Nick Richards in the UK huddle.
Reid Travis absorbs contact on an "And-1" play.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Keldon Johnson attacks the rim.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
