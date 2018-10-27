This Cats Illustrated photo gallery features several images from UK's 94-66 win over Transylvania on Friday night at Rupp Arena in the first of two exhibition games leading up to the season opener. 

Ashton Hagans stole the ball from a Transy guard.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Nick Richards battled a pair of Pioneers for a rebound.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
PJ Washington slammed in two of his 12 points.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
John Calipari works the sidelines.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
UK's shoe game ran the rainbow gamut on Friday.
EJ Montgomery slams in two of his team-high 14 points.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Tyler Herro elevates for a jumper.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Reid Travis defends on the perimeter.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Keldon Johnson finished strong with the jam.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Immanuel Quickley pushes the ball up the floor.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Michael Jefferson hung between a trio of UK defenders for a slick reverse lay-in.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Coach Cal eyes center Nick Richards in the UK huddle.
Reid Travis absorbs contact on an "And-1" play.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Keldon Johnson attacks the rim.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated