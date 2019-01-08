Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 23:16:44 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
GALLERY: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M
Jeff Drummond •
CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
The Wildcats picked up their first win in SEC play on Tuesday night with an 85-74 triumph over the Aggies. This Cats Illustrated photo gallery features several images from the action at Rupp Arena.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}