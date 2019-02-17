Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 00:55:15 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
GALLERY: Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Jeff Drummond •
CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
Images from the Wildcats' 86-69 win over the No. 1 Volunteers on Saturday night at Rupp Arena.
Keldon Johnson celebrated after helping extend UK's lead to as much as 24 points early in the second half against No. 1 Tennessee.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}