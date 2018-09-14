Scenes from Cliff Hagan Stadium as Nick Mingione's Wildcats played the first of three scheduled scrimmages this weekend. The Blue squad edged the Gray squad 5-4 in the five-inning affair. 

Junior left-hander Zack Thompson, one of the nation's top pitchers entering the 2019 season, started for the Blue team.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
UK head coach Nick Mingione spoke with the players between innings.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Dalton Reed, a junior college signee, had a pair of hits in the scrimmage for the Gray squad.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Alex Rodriguez tried to get the tag down on a sliding Cam Hill, who stole second base.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Zeke Lewis fields a high chopper at second base.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Senior outfielder Ryan Shinn takes a cut.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
A wild play at second on an errant throw.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Freshman catcher Orlando Adams takes a big cut.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Junior second baseman Zeke Lewis turns two as Grant Macciocchi attempts to break up the play with a slide.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Freshman infielder Austin Schultz at the dish.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Junior third baseman Elliott Curtis made a tough play on a slow roller.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Alex Rodriguez slides safely into home after tagging on a sacrifice fly.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
The Blue team celebrated with Coltyn Kessler after the sophomore catcher/infielder smashed a home run deep over the right field wall.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated