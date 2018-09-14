Join the Rivals community!
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-14 19:30:36 -0500') }}
GALLERY: Kentucky Baseball Fall Scrimmage
Scenes from Cliff Hagan Stadium as Nick Mingione's Wildcats played the first of three scheduled scrimmages this weekend. The Blue squad edged the Gray squad 5-4 in the five-inning affair.
Junior left-hander Zack Thompson, one of the nation's top pitchers entering the 2019 season, started for the Blue team.
UK head coach Nick Mingione spoke with the players between innings.
Dalton Reed, a junior college signee, had a pair of hits in the scrimmage for the Gray squad.
Alex Rodriguez tried to get the tag down on a sliding Cam Hill, who stole second base.
Zeke Lewis fields a high chopper at second base.
Senior outfielder Ryan Shinn takes a cut.
A wild play at second on an errant throw.
Freshman catcher Orlando Adams takes a big cut.
Junior second baseman Zeke Lewis turns two as Grant Macciocchi attempts to break up the play with a slide.
Freshman infielder Austin Schultz at the dish.
Junior third baseman Elliott Curtis made a tough play on a slow roller.
Alex Rodriguez slides safely into home after tagging on a sacrifice fly.
The Blue team celebrated with Coltyn Kessler after the sophomore catcher/infielder smashed a home run deep over the right field wall.
