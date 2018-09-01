Join the Rivals community!
GALLERY: Kentucky 35, Central Michigan 20
Jeff Drummond •
CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
Images from the Wildcats' season-opening victory over the Chippewas on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.
Benny Snell Jr. broke away for a 52-yard touchdown run as part of a 125-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
{{ article.author_name }}