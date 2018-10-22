Join the Rivals community!
basketball
GALLERY: Blue-White Game
Jeff Drummond •
CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
This Cats Illustrated photo gallery features several images from Kentucky's annual Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday at Rupp Arena...
Reid Travis (left) battled for a loose ball against PJ Washington.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Tyler Herro finishes the break with a two-hand slam.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Ashton Hagans glides to the basket.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky head coach John Calipari watches the action from the bench alongside former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy, now with the SEC Network.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Tyler Herro pushed the ball up the floor against Keldon Johnson.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
EJ Montgomery pops a J.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
EJ Montgomery elevated for a dunk.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Nick Richards scored over Reid Travis and Ashton Hagans (2).
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Immanuel Quickley draws a crowd.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
PJ Washington drives and draws a foul against Tyler Herro.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Quade Green tried to keep Jemarl Baker out of the lane.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Ashton Hagans defended Immanuel Quickley (5).
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Nick Richards rejected EJ Montgomery's shot.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Ashton Hagans drops in the finger roll.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
