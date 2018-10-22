This Cats Illustrated photo gallery features several images from Kentucky's annual Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday at Rupp Arena... 

Reid Travis (left) battled for a loose ball against PJ Washington.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Tyler Herro finishes the break with a two-hand slam.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Ashton Hagans glides to the basket.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky head coach John Calipari watches the action from the bench alongside former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy, now with the SEC Network.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Tyler Herro pushed the ball up the floor against Keldon Johnson.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
EJ Montgomery pops a J.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
EJ Montgomery elevated for a dunk.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Nick Richards scored over Reid Travis and Ashton Hagans (2).
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Immanuel Quickley draws a crowd.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
PJ Washington drives and draws a foul against Tyler Herro.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Quade Green tried to keep Jemarl Baker out of the lane.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Ashton Hagans defended Immanuel Quickley (5).
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Nick Richards rejected EJ Montgomery's shot.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Ashton Hagans drops in the finger roll.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated