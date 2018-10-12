The Kentucky Wildcats held their annual celebration welcoming the new college basketball season on Friday night at Rupp Arena. Here are some scenes from the festivities...

Balls made for the occasion.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky guards Jemarl Baker, Quade Green, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley pose for photos on the "Blue Carpet" entering Rupp Arena.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky's P.J. Washington, Reid Travis, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro made their way down the "Blue Carpet" celebrity entry to Rupp Arena.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Fans lined the "Blue Carpet" area for a glimpse of their Cats as they entered Rupp Arena.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
More than 20,000 UK fans packed Rupp Arena with their finest UK attire.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington took a selfie during his intro to Big Blue Madness.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Fans welcomed freshman forward EJ Montgomery to the floor.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Amid a sea of blue, UK head coach John Calipari gave his annual State of the Program address.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Freshman guard Immanuel Quickley celebrated his 3-point contest win with P.J. Washington.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Freshman wing Keldon Johnson soared over two standing bodies for a high-scoring slam in the dunk contest.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Much to the delight of the crowd, freshman guard Tyler Herro donned a vintage 1988 Rex Chapman jersey for one of his attempts in the slam dunk contest.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Grad transfer forward Reid Travis throws down a dunk during the BBM scrimmage.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Freshman guard Ashton Hagans lines up a jumper during the BBM scrimmage.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Brad Calipari tries to make his way around Quade Green during the BBM scrimmage.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky's 23-time national champion cheerleading squad wowed the crowd once again with their show.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
The UK Dance Team performs.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
UK women's coach Matthew Mitchell delivered another dance-filled intro.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Bell County native and UK women's star Maci Morris came out to "We're From Kentucky (And We Like It That Way)" complete with a camo hat and boots.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
One of Matthew Mitchell's prized recruits, Blair Green out of Harlan County Central, made her way down the floor in the women's scrimmage.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky honored members of its first three national championship teams (1948, 1949 and 1951) during the festivities.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
The newest edition of the Cats is not camera shy.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated