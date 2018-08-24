We're rounding up the must-reads from the past week, here at Cats Illustrated and elsewhere, so you can catch up or cruise through a refresher course before the weekend.

Recruiting news is available as always and there's so much more to catch up on.

What a time to be alive if you're a Kentucky fan. Football's right around the corner. Real football. Basketball is as anticipated as ever following the Bahamas and with Calipari talking about a loaded schedule that will provide plenty of tests.

Rivals.com's Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have an ongoing "Rival Views" series in which each of the expert analysts takes a position and makes their case. This week their topic was of interest to Kentucky and Duke fans. Bossi says that Tyler Herro was the most impressive freshman standout for either the Wildcats or Blue Devils in exhibition action. Read his explanation, and Evans' case for Zion Williamson as a counter.

The Herald-Leader's Jerry Tipton wrote about Calipari's thoughts on Kentucky's non-conference schedule (spoiler: He thinks it's a tough slate). On the same topic, Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal shared his ranking of the toughest out of conference games the Wildcats will play.

While almost everyone is bullish on the Cats after their trip to the Bahamas, Reid Travis' up and down start was noted by many. But Hale writes that fans needn't worry about the Stanford grad transfer.

KSR's Tyler Thompson summed up Seth Greenberg's take on the Cats from those four games.

Cats Illustrated and Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Clint Jackson spoke with 2020 phenom R.J. Hampton's father about Kentucky's recruitment of his son and the possibility of a reclassification.

Corey Evans has been a busy man this week, as usual, and he also chimed in on Kentucky's chances with a trio of big men from the Class of 2019: James Wiseman, Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt. While some are wondering whether Calipari might strike out on his upper echelon big targets, Evans says, "Hold up!" Don't count Cal out.

Cats Illustrated's David Sisk fielded questions from members, submitted at the House of Blue, and compiled his lengthy and detailed answers in this Recruiting Mailbag that attracted a lot of attention.

Kentucky football enters the 2018 season with more star power than usual, at least according to the SEC coaches. They voted five UK football players onto the preseason all-conference team. The names are familiar, but where did they land?

Cats Illustrated managing editor Jeff Drummond had a chance to watch part of Kentucky's football practice on Tuesday and, stellar photographer that he is, captured some fantastic images of the Wildcats at work. Check out his full gallery if you missed it.

Everyone's wondering about the quarterback competition, but the Herald-Leader's John Clay says the Cats' offense looks promising regardless of that uncertainty.

Fans are chiming in with hot takes, per my request, and I mean a whole lot of them. I picked out some of the best from social media and shared my responses.

Is it almost game week? Tough to believe, but yes, it is. To help you get ready for Kentucky's season opener against Central Michigan, here's an in-depth breakdown of the Chippewas: Personnel strengths and weaknesses, scheme and strategy, and how they match up with the Cats in key areas.

Jen Smith of the Herald-Leader wrote about Kentucky's efforts to ramp up ticket sales given the slow pace so far.

Football recruiting has been quiet with coaches and prospects gearing up for the upcoming season, but yesterday Cats Illustrated profiled Baton Rouge (La.) U-Lab offensive lineman Dylan Rathcke. He's someone to watch for because Kentucky needs more offensive line help, he's got an offer, and has an official visit scheduled to UK.

The other football recruiting news at Cats Illustrated came from an interview with a coach at College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy. He told us that Kentucky is recruiting not only the school's star 2019 running back, as a potential second player at the position in this class, but also the school's quarterback who is one year younger. Along with Lexington (Ky.) Catholic quarterback Beau Allen, he's one of UK's top 2020 signal caller targets.

Oh, and speaking of that running back at Woodward ... here's a deep dive into his recruitment.

If you're wondering (and missed) how UK's football commits fared in Week 1 action, here's one of several content items we ran detailing their performances. If you're still looking for more, K.D. McDaniel caught us up to speed on his season opener and recruiting and offensive tackle commit Jake Pope tells us what he improved on the most in the offseason.

Cats Illustrated caught up with an assistant coach at Cordova, Tenn., who worked with UK defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna when he was at the school just two seasons ago. He explains why Bohanna's football IQ is probably the reason he's made such an early impact. KSR's Nick Roush also wrote about Bohanna late this week, as well as Boogie Watson, who seems poised to break out in his third year with the program.