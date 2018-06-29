In Friday's edition, topics include the role of Ohio in UK's 2019 class, overall impressions of the group, commits with high ceilings, whether the map might expand and the frequently foggy issue of running back targets.

Cats Illustrated readers and members are still sending in their questions - they're always welcome - and publisher Justin Rowland is answering to the best of his ability and knowledge.

jcrow10 asks, "Do you think Kentucky could ever expand it's recruiting efforts into Virginia or Illinois?"

Before I started writing about Kentucky, I wrote about the recruiting efforts of many different programs all across the country. Over about 15 years, at different times I helped to cover recruiting for many different programs in the Mid-Atlantic region, including Virginia and Virginia Tech. I'm not saying that makes me an expert on the topic, but I do know a little bit about the lay of the land.

Virginia has been a state that has traditionally offered "open season" in recruiting, kind of in the same way as has been true for Kentucky in recent years. When Virginia Tech took a step back after Michael Vick, slowly, and while Virginia was mired in mediocrity following the end of the George Welsh era, that created an opportunity for programs in the SEC, Big Ten and other ACC schools to raid the state. Virginia has been a big uptick in talent over the past two decades as the Tidewater region has remained strong and other parts of the state have grown in population.

What makes it tough for Virginia schools to lock down all the top talent there is they are centrally located between three major conferences. So it's not just the nation's top programs that attack it, but also the rest of programs in the league. Stanford and Duke (e.g. elite academic institutions) have also found a lot of private school and high-GPA kids there in recent years).

I think UK could snag some Virginia guys but I think it would have to be a major part of their focus and I don't see that happening. I do think they will continue to recruit the DMV. I just think it's more likely you will see them get a couple of guys, randomly, from Good Counsel, DeMatha, etc., as opposed to targeting Virginia. As it stands, enough schools are recruiting there now, and I think both in-state Power Five schools are going to become more formidable in recruiting terms under their present coaches.

As for Illinois, the state has some quality players but I don't know that the SEC has been as alluring to guys from there as it has been for Ohio. Maybe there is just more of a cultural disconnect between Illinois and northern SEC country when compared to Ohio and Kentucky. Those guys are more likely to lean towards Midwestern schools, be it Notre Dame, Northwestern and other Big Ten programs. That's just my experience.

I think their formula right now is excellent. They have been doing great in Ohio and Florida. This year they are hammering away at Georgia. Those three states are among the top talent-producing areas in the country. The big thing I would say is they need to win more games and start locking down more top two or three players in Kentucky. But I'm all for continuing to branch out.

UofKCatsFan asks, "If you are Mark Stoops how happy are you with this class so far?"

I won't be so presumptuous as to try to get inside his head, because the staff has access to a lot of information that I simply don't. They haven't accepted commitments from guys, by late June, if they don't feel good about a lot of what they see in them.

I'll only offer my perspective as an outsider with occasional glimpses behind the curtain and my own view from camps, from talking to recruiting analysts and movers/shakers in the recruiting world.

I don't want to say that Kentucky's staff has ever been "star gazing" in the past, but there's a part of me that feels like they are, more than ever, departing a little bit in their evaluation of guys from what a lot of analysts have thought. John Schlarman got a lot of inside information on Eli Cox and took his commitment even when he had a broken hand. Jay Ward and Jalen Geiger have good size, but they are a slight departure from the 6'2, 6'3 mold of cornerback that they have been accustomed to taking in the past.

I think they have been more selective in Ohio this year than in past years, perhaps because they aren't thrilled with the level of talent there this year but maybe because they really just like the guys they've been able to lock down elsewhere.

My opinion only, I'm keeping an open mind on this class. I think there are a number of players who, if you look at the "peripherals" (e.g. the offer list of Jake Pope, which exceeds his ranking; the fact that Jay Ward had started to make noise, beyond what his ranking would suggest; Marquez Bembry's prospect pedigree, which you have to balance with his absence from football; Nik Scalzo's intangibles, which are largely responsible for his somewhat high ranking), there's good reason for hope.

My "hot take" on the subject is this: I feel like in 2013 or 2014, there was a sense that Mark Stoops could recruit his way to the level of talent that you see at some upper-middle echelon SEC programs. Several years later, I don't feel like Kentucky will consistently beat out those programs for most recruits. I believe it will ultimately come down to identifying, evaluating and developing, as it has for all previous Kentucky coaches, with the caveat that Kentucky really is still recruiting better than they used to. I just don't expect them to see another class with double-digit four-star guys as they did in '14, unless they have a breakthrough year with double-digit wins.

In short, I'm not saying the reality has changed. I just think the staff capitalized on a convergence of factors (facility upgrades, the 'bump' that comes with a new staff, etc) created a small window of opportunity to recruit much closer to the level of a, say, Tennessee. Even with gradual and real improvements to the win total and on-field product, there would (and has) come a time when that level of recruiting success becomes tough to sustain. It can be achieved again, but six years into the Stoops' era, only with 8, 9 or 10 win seasons and marquee wins.

I went beyond the topic, and I hope that's okay.

Bryguy asks, "Who are your favorites,as far as upside, that have committed?"



A recent commit with really nice upside is Demontae Crumes. He has to get stronger and become a more well-rounded player, but you can't teach his ability to blow the top off a defense and make big plays. Kentucky needs guys like that.

Jake Pope's size (6'7, 275, or wherever his weight is now) is intriguing to me, and I feel like he's someone who stayed under the radar and might require a little seasoning, but has what you're looking for in a potential left tackle. Those guys are hard to come by.

I was impressed with Kadarius McDaniel's ability to track down plays and his tenacity when I first watched his film, so he makes the list.

I'm always hesitant to include JUCO players on upside lists, because they don't have long to make an impact. That's especially true in the case of a "two for two" guy like Taures Payne, but my opinion of him has been really affected by what everyone around him has said about his commitment to football and his sense of urgency in terms of maxing out what he can produce.

*Bleedingblue* asks, "Are we now focusing more on other states instead of Ohio?"

Maybe for one class, but I am pretty certain that, all other things being equal, Ohio holds a place of primacy in the staff's mind because they are more likely to be able to land and keep a guy who is from there.

If there were more guys UK had fallen in love with in Ohio, or more guys who immediately reciprocated heavy interest, I think you would see more Ohio guys.

Marrow's work load hasn't changed, with him taking over in Louisville - a heavy undertaking. I think putting him there was driven by three things: A) The talent in the city this year, B) UK's recent struggles in-state, C) The fact that Ohio doesn't have a ton of guys that UK "has" to have this year. That third reason isn't the biggest reason he's in Louisville, and maybe it's just secondary, but I think it's possibly related.

Philthy22 asks, "Who are the other RB options for this class?"

Admittedly, it has been hard for me to get a read on who their very top target(s) have been at running back for the second consecutive year and maybe that's because the board has been in flux and less obvious than it was when, say, Boom Williams and Mikel Horton, Damien Harris or Bryant Koback were the obvious targets. Only at the very end of his open recruitment did Travis Tisdale start to look, to me, to be a guy they had zeroed in on.

Now we know that they are probably not looking for another all-purpose guy (although they don't exactly have to have a bruiser, with Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez waiting in the wings). I'd suspect a bigger, more conventional, between the tackles type runner.

Delbert Mimms II is someone who worked out for them at camp and he has had Kentucky and Vanderbilt, among others, as two of his top choices. I can speak more to Mimms' interest in Kentucky than Kentucky's honest feelings about Mimms, and am trying to discern exactly where he would rate on UK's wish list.

John Bivens' name has been attached to Kentucky for many months, but I have never gotten the impression that it's close to a done deal and said recently I expect him to end up somewhere else. I'm watching what he does and says, though, so keep him in mind is the best I can say.

The big recent development is Michigan transfer Kareem Walker's place in the mind of the Kentucky staff. My understanding is he is more of a long-term option with big upside. If they took him it could hurt UK with some running backs who could arrive and be eligible before he would, hypothetically, but I'm led to believe he would seriously consider the Wildcats.

Some other backs I would mention as worth following are Knowledge McDaniel and Lew Nichols.

Kentucky has offered and is recruiting Tajh Gary and he's on the Georgia back's list. Rivals.com's Chad Simmons thinks their staying power with Gary could come down to a visit, but as of several weeks ago didn't consider them a real frontrunner.