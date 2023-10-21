HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. -- Incredible individual performances have become a hallmark of Kentucky's annual Blue-White Game over the years.

Longtime fans will be quick to note, however, that those highlight-reel nights don't always translate when the regular season tips off.

If anyone can buck that trend, it might be Rob Dillingham. The freshman guard from Hickory, N.C., one of the jewels of John Calipari's latest No. 1 recruiting class, pumped in a game-high 40 points, dished out seven assists, and recorded four steals to lead the Blue squad to a 100-89 win in a highly competitive scrimmage on Saturday at NKU's Truist Arena that seemed to please the Wildcats' head coach.

"Here's what I liked: he was really efficient," Calipari said of Dillingham's 14-of-23 shooting night, which included three 3-pointers and knocking down nine of 12 free throws. He also committed only three turnovers despite playing all 40 minutes in an up-tempo game.

"He made about four (gesturing wildly with his arms) plays like that -- maybe three of those -- but I'm good if you make 15 of the others," Calipari said. "... And how 'bout the steals? He didn't just do it on offense."

The UK boss noted that the once-wiry Dillingham has put on 22 pounds since being pushed around a bit during the Cats' summer exhibition trip to Toronto for GLOBL Jam. He's now much better equipped to finish when he attacks the lane with his trademark quickness.

"When I was in Canada, I'd get bumped, and since I wasn't comfortable, I'd stop and throw the ball," Dillingham said. "Now, it's more like play through the bump -- that's what (Calipari) tells me -- just continue to play through the bump, and now I can because I've gained more weight and it's easier. I can play through the bump instead of getting knocked off my dribble."

Dillingham said he was unaware of how impressive his stat line was. "I was just playing," he said with a grin.

He wasn't the only one to have a big night. Sophomore forward Adou Thiero and freshman wing Justin Edwards each racked up 26 points, while another freshman guard, DJ Wagner, tallied 25.

Freshman Swiss Army knife Jordan Burks, recruited as a guard but playing on the frontline due to UK's three 7-footers being out of action, scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Grad senior forward Tre Mitchell had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, freshman Reed Sheppard, almost quietly by comparison to the other guards, stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the winning Blue squad.

The Blue shot 46% from 3-point range (10 of 22) while the White was just 6-of-24 for 25% Grad senior guard Antonio Reeves scored 17 points for the White team but was just 1-for-9 from behind the arc.

The Cats are far from being ready to open the regular season on Nov. 6, but Calipari sees some characteristics that bode well for this team.

"They want to win, you can tell," Calipari said. "They're diving on the floor. This is what practice looks like. They're competitive. I've got some dawgs. Winning matters, like, the will to win. And it can't just be one guy, it's got to be a team full of guys, and that appears to be what we have.

"They were a little ticked, that White team, that they didn't win."