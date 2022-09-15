When Jordan Lovett was forced into last week's game at Florida after an injury to Kentucky starting free safety Jalen Geiger, he didn't have much time to process the gravity of the situation.

Here was the redshirt freshman, making his first appearance in a road game, in front of 90,000 fans at the infamous "Swamp," one of the most daunting venues in all of college football. And, oh yeah, playing on national TV for the No. 20 Wildcats in a crucial early-season matchup with the No. 12 Gators.

"At halftime, I was on the sideline, and I just took a deep breath, looked up, and saw about 90.000 people... I almost shed a tear," Lovett said. "I had never been in an environment like that. I was like, 'This is my opportunity. I've got to take advantage of it. I'm really here.'"

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Lovett proved to be ready for the challenge. Scouting website Pro Football Focus had him graded close to the top of a UK defense that included several impressive individual performances.

Playing 49 snaps, Lovett recorded seven tackles and was part of a big second-half effort which saw the Wildcats hold Florida scoreless with only 91 total yards.

“I saw Jordan really improve and take another step in the right direction," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "It’s just getting reps under his belt, getting confidence, communicating, executing -- just being more dialed in, and that comes from experience."

The former Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin standout, who ranks second in state history for interceptions in a single season (15) and once had four in a single game, played in just one game last season before redshirting. He recorded one tackle against Louisiana-Monroe. But he had an impressive spring, putting himself in position to have a bigger role on this year's defense.

That role was maginifed when Geiger, a junior, left the Florida game with a serious leg injury that appears to be season-ending. He said it was tough to see his close friend and mentor go down, but he was ready to step up.

"When I got out there, I felt like everything was natural," Lovett said. "On the field, once you get in there, you're kinda nervous, but once you out there, everything flows from preparation."

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White liked what he saw.

"I thought he tried to play hard and he tried to play fast," he said. "There's some things that we need to get cleaned up from an assignment standpoint, but we always talk about you're better off playing fast and being wrong than playing slow trying to be right.

"He ran around and made some plays, which was good."

Lovett said being surrounded by so many veterans on the UK defense helped push him to be prepared for the moment. You don't want to screw up with super-senior linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones in your huddle.

"It's a big deal. You gotta stay on point," Lovett said. "If you don't, then they're gonna get on you... With veterans, they can see the little stuff you mess up on."

"He's going to be a guy that we have to rely on now, so he needs to know exactly what to do," White said. "He understands that there are 10 other guys on the entire defense who are relying that he knows what to do, so he's putting in the work. It's not going to be perfect. He's going to make mistakes, but he has to learn and grow."

Lovett is also surrounded by a lot of old friends on the UK roster. North Hardin has a big presence on the field for the Cats with Lovett, defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine, and running back La'Vell Wright all playing key roles.

"Around halftime, Octavious came up to me and said, 'Hey, just like high school.' He let me know, we're here," Lovett said. "Me, 'Vell, Octavious. It's crazy... Honestly, it still blows my mind."

His favorite moment from his first big SEC road game?

"Winning," Lovett said with a grin. "Personally, for me, I feed off negative energy. I love playing away games. People booing me gets me more turn't."



