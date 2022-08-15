Freshman D-Lineman emerges as talk of Kentucky camp

On a Kentucky roster that runs deep with veterans who may be standouts this season, a freshman has generated as much buzz as anyone through the early stages of the Wildcats' camp.

Deone Walker, a four-star defensive lineman from Detroit, caught the attention of fans and media alike during the open Fan Day practice when he was getting reps with the first-team defense.

Apparently, it was not just a cameo. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Walker has been a major contributor for the UK defense and a sizeable headache for the offense thus far.

"Jumped out at you right away," UK head coach Mark Stoops said after Saturday's first scrimmage of camp was complete. "Deone can be a wrecker up there."

Walker picked the Cats over programs like Georgia, Michigan, and Missouri, but he didn't receive the same kind of media hype or generate the rabid fan following that some of UK's other signees did. He was the No. 7 prospect in Michigan and the No. 22 defensive tackle in the nation, according to Rivals.

Going up against UK's "Big Blue Wall" on a daily basis, he's playing like he was underrated.

"Deone, that's a different cat right there," said UK super-senior linebacker Jacquez Jones. "He's so big, and the way he moves, I feel like Deone is special. Nobody that big should be moving like that."

Added UK junior center Eli Cox: “Deone is young and is very physically gifted. He plays with lot of length and really good explosion and strength for a young guy. He will be able to provide a great look for us on offense because he’s built just like every other SEC defensive lineman we play every day. He’s only going to get better with time. He’s already proven that he’s a talented guy.”

The Kentucky staff was drawn to Walker's raw physical tools as a prospect. He was 6-foot-6 and close to 360 pounds when he played at Cass Tech in Detroit. By the time UK was ready to open fall camp, he had already demonstrated his work ethic by slimming down to 330 pounds.

"Deone's my guy, comes from my high school," super-senior linebacker and fellow Motor City native DeAndre Square said. "He's been great. He didn't come in here just thinking everything would be handed to him. He's been working. And he's a big guy. You don't see too many big guys moving like that. If he just stays the course and keeps working, he's going to be really good here."

Walker is competing with veterans like Josaih Hayes, Justin Rogers, Octavious Oxendine, and Tre'Vonn Rybka, as well as fellow freshman Kahlil Saunders, for time in UK's defensive line rotation. He has reminded some of a bigger version of former Cat Calvin Taylor.

Length is a term that gets used a lot in recruiting these days. Stoops said it's an attribute that could set Walker apart from many defensive linemen.

"To have a D-Lineman with that kind of length and then be loose enough and sudden enough to get pressure on the quarterback from an inside position is... (nodding) he's very good," the UK boss said with a grin. "... To stop the run and also put pressure on the quarterback -- to be a complete D-Lineman -- I think he has that kind of potential.

"It's a great starting point. I don't want to put too much on him too early, but he definitely showed up (in the first scrimmage) and through camp."



